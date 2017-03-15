Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
AutoComplete: Lucid prices Air EV from $52,500 with tax credit

Plus: Acura prices the MDX Sport Hybrid, and Ford recalls 6,000 Mustangs.
Here's what's making news on Road Show. Not only is the Lucid Air pretty, it's also pretty affordable. A basic Lucid Air will cost $60,000, which drops to $52,500 after the federal tax incentive is applied. It won't be a penalty box either. And standard equipment includes a 400 horsepower electric motor, 240 miles of range, LED headlights, four screens, and two trunks Options like a glass roof and a two-way massaging power front seats can be added. But a fully loaded air will head north of the $100,000 mark. It is expected to arrive in 2019 or thereabouts. Acura put Price on this all new 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid. Acura's first hybrid crossover will cost $51,960, which is only $1,500 more than a comparably equipped gas-powered MDX. That extra The scratch will earn you a few extra MPGs, though. The EPA estimates its fuel economy at 26 MPG city and 27 MPG highway, which is an improvement of 8 and 1, respectively, compared to the gas in DX. It heads to showrooms this April. Ford issued a safety compliance recall for about 6,000 examples of the 2017 Ford Mustang. A misaligned spring in the drivers side interior door handle could cause the door to pop open in the event of a side impact collision, which increases the risk of injury. While Ford hasn't received of any reports of injuries related to the problem, it will And replace door handle components as necessary in order to remedy the issue. Find more on these stories over on theroadshow.com and we'll talk to you tomorrow.

