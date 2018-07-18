Your video, "AutoComplete: Germany makes Tesla buyers pay back their EV subsidy"
Here's what's making news on Road Show. Germans who bought a Tesla Model S before March sixth are now being asked to pay back a four thousand Euro subsidy because the German government retroactively decided that their cars were too expensive. We imagine that this isn't going over particularly well with the affected customers, but if we follow the German government's logic, they're rich and they kind of don't need it anyway. Going forward only vehicles costing less than 60,000 Euros will qualify for the subsidy. Hyundai is partnering with Amazon to provide a new digital showroom experience for customers and educate them on the benefits of the Hyundai shoppers insurance program, which it launched earlier this year. Amazon vehicles won't drop a new car at your door in two days. but it will offer lots of information, reviews and allow you to schedule a test drive at one of your local dealers. And we'd be surprised if Hyundai was the only OEM to jump on it. Recalls are a nasty business for any automaker, and Ford has certainly had its fair share of them. But it looks like that monster is rearing its head once again, this time for over half a million Fusions and Escapes built between 2013 and 2016. The vehicles have a problem with the transmission shift bushing that could cause the wrong gear to be displayed, which could lead to a roll away situation. A good way to stop this for happening until the fix is ready would be to use the cleverly name parking brake. Find more on these stores over at The Road Show dot com. We're talk to you tomorrow.

