Audi's Virtual Cockpit makes the TT RS shine even brighter

Roadshow Video Reviews
Audi's Virtual Cockpit makes the TT RS shine even brighterA 12.3-inch customizable gauge cluster puts all the infotainment right in front of the driver.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to a deep dive into the technology of the 2018 Audi TTRS and I really like the tech in this car, why? Virtual cockpit. Yes, you might notice that there is no screen here on the center console. Instead, it's been moved front and center right in my gauge cluster with a 12.3 inch screen. Now everything is controlled here in this center stack with this little dial here. So I can press the Menu button. I can scroll through for my radio, phone, navigation. And then select just by tapping that. And then on either side of the dial, there's buttons that will give me different informations. So I can go through to my Sound Settings, press backwards, I can press the other button and get to my presets, and any of my band select FM/AM things of that nature. So when you get to navigation, you can either imput it through your voice, or you can write the word here on the touchpad. So I'm gonan imput No, not one, it's supposed to be an I. I'm trying to write ice cream. Obviously this might be a little difficult while you're driving. You're probably just gonna wanna use your voice. Also here on Audi's MMI system is Audi Connect, because this car is connected to To the interwebs at all times. So I have information about weather, I can scroll down to fuel prices, parking information, Tweeter which like, why do I want to Tweet from the car? But it's great to have some of this information right here. Front and center. Of course, Apple Car Play and Android Auto are standard, but it is a little weird cuz when you press on Apple Maps, you just get it in a tiny little square. You don't get it all the way across the screen like you do in the native navigation system. So usually on this, I've just been using the native nav. And since this is a TT RS, that stands for RennSport, it stands for super fast driving, I've got some cool sport displays as well. So I can display my engine data, how much power and torque I have at any given time, my G meter. I can go for lap times, lap statistics. It's a really cool way to kind of Have all the information that you want from the track right here front and center. In addition to the menu button on the screen, there's also some shortcut buttons here for your radio, media, navigation, and telephone. And then of course, you can always select it from the steering wheel. So you just need to press these buttons here on the top and it will scroll through for your. Phone, your navigation, all those groovy things. And then those two buttons that give you more information? It's right here under your left thumb. You can also change the view of the virtual cockpit. Just press this little button here, and those gauges get bigger or smaller. And when it comes to drivers aides, well it's got some blind spot monitoring, but that's about it. There's no lane keeping assist and there's no adaptive cruise control, boo! I mean, I still have to drive this in traffic, I would really like adaptive cruise control to take some of that stress off. So how much is this cool virtual cockpit going to cost you extra? Well, nothing on the TTRS, although the navigation is an extra $3,500 dollars. Audi's virtual cockpit really is a great way to have all of your information right here in your gauge cluster. I mean this screen here that you see on most new cars, it can be a little distracting. I love having it right here. It's one of my favorite ways to view information. Hey, if you like this video, please subscribe to Roadshow right here on the youtubes. We've got plenty of videos for you and please leave a comment, tell me what you think of Audi's virtual cockpit. [MUSIC]