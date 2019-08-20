Audi finally brings the RS6 to the US

25 years ago the RS badge began with this, the Audi RS2 in lovely negaro blue.
Then we had the first RS6 which is over here, which had a V8 by turbo engine in it.
Then we moved over to here.
So this, the V10 RS6, and then finally, over here, back to a turbocharged VH again, but now there's a new one and it's just over here.
[SOUND] And here it is the brand new R six and before we get on to the design and what's under the bonnet and all that sort of thing Something very exciting if you are in American markets because this is the first R6 you'll actually be able to buy in the U.S.
Tremendous news, I'm sure you agree.
So let's start with design because there are only three panels that are actually the same as a standard A6.
So you've got the roof, the boot and the front doors which are the same, everything else is different.
And a lot of that stems from the fact that this has got the RS7 lights down here so they are narrow, more aggressive, The matrix LEDs is standard you can also get lasers in them as well.
Lasers.
how cool is that, which is the only six areas you can have lasers on.
That means you've also got new bonnet here with a power dome, more of what's underneath that in a second and then it's 80 millimetres wider at the front which is really quite a lot.
And I think you'll agree makes it, well, I'd say the most aggressive-looking R6 to date.
If you want to sort of tone it down a bit, perhaps get something like the R6s, to sort of fly down under the radar a bit, well, you can have, lots of the bright work that's down there, actually, in black or black carbon packs, which would make it a bit more stealth.
We're saying is, well, it got rid of the frame round here, as well, to sort of declutter it and make it sort of, well, more aggressive, I suppose, possibly gotten the three slots from the sport Quattro.
And now it's becoming something of a sort of signature theme of the recent RS product.
Under the bonnet, well, we've got the twin turbocharged V-8 that we've become used to.
It's now got 100 new Commission's more talk so that's up to 800 meters which is 590 pounds, bit of talk 592 brake horsepower 600 PS knot 262 miles an hour and three points.
.6 seconds at a top speed of 189 miles an hour.
That's actually with option packs.
It starts off 155, and I think goes up to 174, and then up to the top whack, once you've delimited everything, at 189.
If you're gonna do that, they you need some big stoppers, so if we come around here.
This is wearing the optional 22 inch wheels standard 21 inch wheels standard you get steel breaks down here with Tempest and calipers this has got the optional carbon ceramic brakes which 414 millimeter discs at the front still 10 piston calipers, which is pretty enormous.
You can have the brake calipers painted in different colors that you want Okay, it's just the full styling detail for you specific wheels as well for the RS6.
To move our way down the side.
Let's talk about the suspension next because you've got two options, so as suspension as standard, and you can still have the top speed without ascension.
Then you've got the dynamic ride System which is the, effectively you switch out the air suspension for steel springs and then have electronic controlled hydraulic dampers with the cross damping.
So you've got the central valve which helps keep it stable in the corners.
And the important thing about this now is you can actually have a towing hook For both of those suspension systems.
Previously, you could only have it on air suspension, so now, if you want to trailer your, I don't know, your S1 Evo Quattro rally car around behind you, then you can do that with both cars.
So let's move down to the back a little bit, we've got New roofs boiler up here.
And then not this big design each.
I think I would have it with a backpack simply because I think this is possibly just a bit much but certainly makes it distinctive.
And we've got the largest ever oval exhausts there, which are bigger than ever.
It should sound pretty good.
You can tell those is the sports exhaust ones because they're dark.
So there we are.
I'm just going to have a quick look inside.
Settle into there, the new seats in here, which are now ventilated as well, so they'll keep you nice and cool if you get it on a day like today because it's boiling in here.
Anyway, talk about the steering wheel first because if you want what they call dynamic all wheel steering.
So this has rear wheel steer for the first time as an option, which goes up to five degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, and up to two degrees in the same direction as the front wheels Then you have to have the Dynamic Steering for the front wheel as well.
So it comes as a package and also the sport differential and rear has to be part of that package as well.
So otherwise Larry will stay and normal staring.
So be interesting that she's trying that out, see if they dynamic series improved over the years.
So I think we'd always still say we prefer the the standard rack but, [UNKNOWN] doing I'm definitely gonna add quite a bit of agility.
So it'll be interesting to try and drive that and see what actually the benefits are overall.
Other things to mention in here.
Well, we've got the screens in here, and if we go to car here and then the RS monitor Then we've got all sorts of things on these screens.
We've got tire pressure loss indicator, and then this was quite cool he's got the temperatures who engine oil sport differential gear or brake discs and coolant.
You can see how they are all warming up all going over and sort of should that be something wrong perhaps of you know, going round the circuit.
Also want to mention the paddles, the gear box is an HV Auto so it's not a jewel clutch.
We have got mile hybrid tech in this as well.
So that's not only for the starter motor, but also to enable the sort of the gliding which you can do, it's not [UNKNOWN] So it's not Mercedes EQ boost, which is in the 53 where it gives you an extra surge.
And that's that seems a slightly missed opportunity.
Perhaps we'll see that in feature from audio standing outside because it is, I think it's really quite a cool system.
But these [UNKNOWN], they're actually aluminum so they feel a bit more premium which is nice.
It's something banging about for ages, so they've finally thankfully they have fixed that.
But also [UNKNOWN] really Cognac color leather.
Yes.
And you now have an RS mo button on the steering wheel.
So they've been somehow missing that sort of button I think just go straight to the heart of what you want in terms of setup in the car.
So this replaces the old individual modes, and you're gonna Rs one, or RS two, which brings us all the way back to that car of 25 years ago.
Let us know what you think about this new RS6, are you pleased that it's coming to America?
