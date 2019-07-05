5 things you need to know about the 2019 VW Golf GTI
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of the original hot hatches.
And while a number of competitors have cropped up over the years, each bringing their own little bit of greatness to the table, the GTI still stands as one of the best in its segment, offering above average enjoyment in a silhouette that's not just attractive, but usable.
Here's five things you need to know, the GTI is still based on the seventh generation Volkswagen golf but for 2019 VW has rolled out a new rabbit edition, leaning into the style joe little the rabbit trim slots above the base and as a number of exterior enhancements including 18 inch black alloy wheels, a black spoiler, black mirror caps led headlights and rabid badges.
Inside the always classy plaid flop seats have rabbit tags on them and the floor mats have red stitching.
The GT eyes ovoid silhouette means there is plenty of cargo space behind the second rope 22.8 cubic feet to be exact.
Now that does trounce the sedans in the segment, but it does lag behind halfback based competitors like the less powerful Hyundai Elantra GT sport or the outgoing Ford Focus S T.
Aside from the trunk, there are right-sized cubbies in each door panel, as well as two additional storage spots in the center console and under the armrest.
The GTR as a little lower and a little stiffer than your average golf yet, it feels composed the whole way through, although things do get super smooth if you opt for the adaptive dampers on higher trends.
Now this two liter engine puts out 228 horsepower and 258 pound fee to talk which is more than enough for some background fun and it makes a nice little noises.
Kinda zipping around on that wave of torque.
As for the seven-speed dual clutch gear box, well, it's a little jumpy in sport mode, so I just tend to keep it in normal and still have a lot of fun.
Both the base S model and my Rabbit Trim tester receive a six and-a-half inch touchscreen display.
Android Auto and Apple Car Play are thankfully standard because if you want things like satellite radio or navigation, now they're locked behind the eight inch screen on higher trims.
The one thing that ticks me off more than anything is that no matter how expensive you SPECT this card, you get one USB port which kind of seems like an overview The site in 2019.
On the safety front, all trims above the base has received forward collision warning.
Automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic assistance up for higher trends and you get even more stuff at lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors.
For all the joy you get behind the wheel, this thing.
Well the GTI feels pretty sensibly priced.
A base S model will set you back about $27,595 before destination.
But the extra kit from the Rabbit edition brings my test car's price up to a still palatable $29,995.
Now that's about 5 grand more than a Civic SI, but it is on par with a comparably equipped Suburu WRX.
Although to be fair, neither are available as a hatchback and in my opinion neither really give you same kind of elation when you get behind the wheel that the GTI provides.
Well it might be one of the more expensive choices in its segment.
I believe the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is worth every penny.
It has some of the best looks and driving dynamics of any car in the segment and it's daily driving practicality means it can be used just as well for families as it can for single individuals.
Now other cars may have better performance or capacities but none of them none of them balance work and play as well as the GTI.
