5 things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Maxima
The current Nissan Maxima has been on the scene now for a few years, originally landing for the 2016 model year.
So it's not exactly super old but it's about time for a little mid cycle freshening.
And that's exactly what Nissan has done to it's four door sports car.
Here are five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Maxima.
I'm outside the Maximus 2019 changes include new [INAUDIBLE] front and rear.
A larger V motion grills.
Standard LED headlights.
New wheels, quiet exhaust finishes, and the snazzy sunset drift pink color.
The sporty SR models also get a [INAUDIBLE] spoiler.
Visual changes inside are minimal with SRs getting diamond clothed [INAUDIBLE] seat inserts and a charcoal headliner.
More substantial cabin updates come on the tech front with the Nissan Connect infotainment system, gaining two USB type C ports to go along with the two standard USB inputs.
Like before, Nissan connect offers navigation, Bose audio, and are standard with both Apple Car Play and Android Auto And joining the safety tech menu that already includes things like adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a rear door alert, and traffic sign recognition that I'm a big fan of.
The Maxima's drive train is unchanged for 2019, with a 3.5 liter V6, making 300 horsepower and 261 pound feet of torque that gets made into a continually variable transmission.
Together they return EPA estimated 20 miles per gallon in the city, and 30 miles per gallon on the highway.
Not surprisingly, the VQ engine is punchy, but the CBT is buzzy and doesn't do a great job at providing a very engaging drive experience, even when using the paddle shifters, which is the biggest disappointment of this car.
To dial up reflexes the SR suspension compared to the rest of the Maxima lineup features retuned shocks Stiffer springs, a thicker front anti roll bar, and 19 inch Goodyear all season performance tires.
All this makes it composed around corners, and fairly quick to change directions.
But that does come at the expense of ride quality, which is very firm over any and all All bumps.
If you're interested in putting a 2019 Nissan Maxima in your garage it starts at $34,845 while this SR will set you back $40,425 To start.
And those are the highlights of the 2019 Nissan Maxima.
