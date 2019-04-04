5 things you need to know about the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali
Transcript
Man is it a good time to be a truck nerd or what?
Manufacturers are constantly trying to outdo each other in terms of technology, and features.
And the latest is this, the all new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.
And guess what, it's got 5 things you need to know.
[MUSIC]
So first off, I've got the fancy pants Denali trim, which is available in a crew cab only.
But it's got a few other special touches, like this unique grille.
There's tons of chrome all the way around, but the most important thing you need to know.
Is that all Sierra 1500s are just bigger all the way around.
Including a longer wheel base Which makes for three inches more leg room for rear seat passengers.
[MUSIC]
Now perhaps the coolest feature is the new six way multipro tailgate.
So I can use it here as a desk and then I can flip this little guy up and I've got a load stop for things that are higher up in the bed.
Put it all back together again.
And then look, I've got just your regular everyday tailgate.
I can flip it up.
And again, I've got another load stop.
But it goes one step further, literally.
No pun intended.
Check it out.
It drops all the way down.
So I've got easy access into the bed and I've got a little stick if I need some help.
Now, if I want to put things further into the bed and they're a little bit heavy, I can just fold that back up and then I've got access to the bed really easily.
Of course, at some point I gotta put it all back together again, and that is a little annoying.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
If you're looking for technology, well, the Sierra does have a lane-keeping assist and blind spot monitoring, and it's even got a little seat that buzzes my **** if it thinks I'm being a dum-dum.
But it does not have adaptive cruise control.
If you want that, you're gonna have to go for the Ford F-150 or the RAM 1500.
[MUSIC]
Betting on Configuration as [UNKNOWN] can tow 12,200 pounds and you can put over 2000 pounds of payload in the bed but this Denali it's a little bit less 9300 pounds of towing and over 1600 pounds of payload.
Now those max numbers those are smaller than the Ford F 150 and the Ram 1500 but it's much better than the Toyota Tundra and the The Nissan title.
[MUSIC]
And like most trucks these days, it is not a poor man's game.
This year the [UNKNOWN] starts at $58,000, but I've got a few bells and whistles, so total price is $67,735.
Ooh, mama!
[MUSIC]
That's five things that you need to know about the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.
If you'd like to learn more, I've got a full review plus a whole bunch of pictures at the roadshow
[MUSIC]