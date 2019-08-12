5 things you need to know about the 2019 Ford F-150
The Ford F 150 has been America's best selling truck for 42 years.
I know that's at least 15 years longer than I've even been alive on the planet.
But it's easy to see why go a lot of engine options, plenty of available tech and this blackberry notwithstanding it's actually pretty good looking truck.
So come along with me as I show you five things that you need to know about the very popular 2019 Ford F-150.
Under the hood I've got a 2.7 liter ecoBoost V6.
That's right just 2.7 liters, but it's good for 325 horsepower and 400 pound feet of torque.
Now that's not the most power that you can get in an F 150 foot.
I mean it doesn't feel slow and there is plenty of pole.
Other engine choices include a 3.3 liter V6, a five liter V8, a three liter diesel or a 3.5 liter eco boost VC.
Now when it comes to towing and hauling, it's all about configuration.
With your wheel base, your drive line, your engine and your gearing all playing their part.
So in this particular truck I can put 2,000 pounds in the bed and I can tow 7,600 pounds.
But you make a few different choices when you option up your truck and you can put over 3000 pounds in the bed and you can tow 13,000 pounds.
So I'm driving a low spec XLT and if you want things like adaptive cruise control and link Keeping Assist, you're going to have to go up to at least the Lariat trauma This truck is only got blind spot monitoring and these super cool pro trailer backup, this is for anyone who's new to backing up the trailer and can't really seem to do it in a straight line.
So my truck has got the optional FX4 off-road package that gives you an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates all around, and it's some off-road tuned shocks in the front.
So that means that the ride is just a touch softer than other F-150s.
And when you combine that with the super cushy front seats, Is a really comfortable track.
The bass F150 It starts at about $28,000, but this XLT with the ginormous super crew cab and four wheel drive you're looking at starting closer to $44,000 plus I've got the 2.7 liter V6, a couple hundred here, a couple hundred there and you're looking at a final price of $55,755 plus 1595 for destination.
Of course, the truck market is red hot these days.
So you should also look at the Ram 1500 with its excellent interior, the GMC Sierra with the super cool multifunctional tailgate or the Chevy Silverado with its distinctive design.
Of course, if you end up with the F1 50, you're not gonna be disappointed and you will join a very popular club.
