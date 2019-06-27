5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado
Transcript
The full size truck market has been red hot lately, with offering from Ford, GMC, and Ram all battling it out for world domination.
Well, now Chevrolet has thrown its tire into the ring with the 2019 Silverado, and here are 5 things you need to know.
The Silverado is all new for 2019, and it got a lot a lot of flack when it was introduced for its redesigned front-end, but I've always really liked the way it looked.
Now, this is the RST models, so you can think of it as like a street-ified of the Silverado.
Got body colored trim LED lighting all the way around, and the, this one is rolling on standard 18 inch wheels, you can option it up to those giant 22.
[MUSIC]
If you're looking for engine options, this Silverado might just be your jam.
You can get this truck with a 4.3 liter V six There are 2 different versions of a 5.3 litre V8, there is 6.2 litre V8, a 3 litre turbo dislobo come online in the next few months, and this one, this is a 2.7 turbo charged 4 cylinder engine, which is good for 310 horse power, and 348 pound feet of toy.
[MUSIC]
So when it comes to towing, well it's all about configuration.
So if you've got a 6.2 liter, four-wheel drive, with the double cab and the max tow package then you can tow 12,200 pounds.
But this one here has got the smaller turbocharged engine, it's only two-wheel drive, I've got a double cab and a standard bed.
I'm looking at only 27,000.
[MUSIC]
The Silverado comes with a seven or eight-inch touchscreen running Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and that is awesome.
What's not quite so awesome, however, are the ADAS features.
For example, blind spot monitoring, that's only standard on the very top trim.
And lane keeping assist, that's only available on the top two trims.
Adaptive cruise control.
Yeah you can forget it.
It is nowhere to be seen.
[MUSIC]
This hour as Team models starts at $38,800.
But I've got a couple convenience packages and some 80 Yes features.
So my final price is $46300+1,595 macaroons for destination.
If you look at the silver auto line as a whole it starts at under $30,000 and a top of the line high country it starts at about $58,000.
I don't know who is buying all these expensive pickup trucks but I wish I had a slice of their paycheck.
[MUSIC]
Well, that's five things you need to know about Chevy's latest truck.
We've got a full review, plus a bunch of pictures of the 2019 Silverado, over on theroadshow.com.
So be sure to check it out.
[MUSIC]
