5 things you need to know about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade
Large luxury returns to the road to a garage this week.
We're in the new Cadillac escalade and here are five things you need to know about this 2019 model
Mechanically is unchanged from last year.
Still packing the same 6.2 liter V. 8 engine and that new 10 speed automatic transmission that they Debuted in 2018.
Cylinder deactivation technology helps it net a 17 mile per gallon combined average from the EPA, but I'm averaging around 16.
For 2019, the hands-free power lift gate is standard equipment for all trim levels.
Simply approach from the rear and kick under the bumper, and it should automatically open up for you.
Also standard for 2019 is an illuminated Cadillac shield that's projected onto the ground when you approach from the rear.
The part of the Cadillac that feels the most dated in the Cue Infotainment in the dashboard.
Now, it's Eight inch screen feels really small way over there on this large dashboard pointed away from me.
And it is measurably smaller and lower resolution than what the Germans are doing at this price point.
Still standard Android Auto and Apple Car Play do a good job of filling in the feature gap.
First the most important thing that you need to know is that the 2020 model is just around the corner.
And we expect the learn more about it later this year but based on what we already know about the current generation of gm's truck, like the Silverado and GMC [UNKNOWN], we know it's gonna be a pretty major overhaul with a large update technology both dashboard and safety tech and a lot of [UNKNOWN] If you're in the market for a luxury SUV I suggest maybe you wait a year.
Of course the last thing you need to know is the price.
The 2019 Cadillac Escalade starts at around $76,000 for the base mode.
But this is the longer ESV, and it's at a platinum trim level.
Which means it's got all of the bells and whistles, things like massage Seats in a cold center console that's going to bump the price up to around ninety nine thousand bucks that escalated quickly.
Of course.
This is a two-wheel-drive not even a 4 by 4. So there's a little overhead if you want to get it over the hundred thousand dollar price mark because you got a couple bucks burning a hole in your pocket.
So there you have it five things you need to know about.
2019 kinda like escalate.
For more details, you should check out our forward review overrun roads2.com, for pictures, details and of course our final judgment.
