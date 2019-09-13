5 things you need to know about the 2019 BMW X3 M40i
This is the 2019 BMW X3-M40-i, No, it's not the Ballistic X3M, but it's no pushover either.
Here are five things you need to know about his hotter, but not hottest X3.
Compared to the base x 330I model the m 40I get standard m sport design touches like more aggressive facials body card side sales high gloss roof rails and double spoke wheels and then on the inside it gets sport seats and an m steering wheel.
For more muscle a three liter turbo charge in line six cylinder is installed under the hood turning out 355 horsepower and 365 pound feeding torque and all that peak twist is available for a long time between 1520 and 4800 Rpm and all that power is transmitted to all four wheels through a fantastic ZF eight speed automatic transmission that helps get the M 40 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds.
Up being this 4300 pound crossovers game is a rear bias.
Has all-wheel drive system and adaptive M suspension, upgraded and sport brakes with four-piston front calipers, and big old 21" wheels.
Frankly, this thing rips through corners with tons of grip and composure in sport mode.
And then in comfort, steering lightens and suspension softens for acceptable ride comfort when buzzing around [UNKNOWN] Normally
I'm a tech front a quick and intuitive I drive six system takes care of infotainment with navigation, Harman Kardon audio, Wi Fi hotspot and is capable of running Apple Car Play but not Android Auto.
Then for safety it's a quick before collision warning with Autumn Meg Kersey breaking adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and a 360 degree camera.
The 2019 BMW.
WX 3 & 4 TI starts at $54,650, however with a healthy list of optional safety and creature comfort equipment installed this one here rings in at a little over $68,500.
And that was five things you need to know about the 2019 bmw x3 m40i.
