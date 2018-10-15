5 things you need to know about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen
Transcript
VW's Sportwagen basically takes everything we love about the Standard Golf and just stretches that thing out a little bit.
Of course there's more to it than that, so here are 5 things you need to know about Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagen S with Four Motion.
Now like the rest of the Golf lineup, the Sportwagen here comes standard with VW's 1.8 liter turbo.
It makes 170 horsepower, and 184 pound-feet of torque.
Now Whether you choose the automatic transmission or the six-speed manual like we've got, that's more than enough get up and go to keep you grinning.
The sportwagon is surprisingly space efficient.
There's 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats up, which expands to 66 and a half cubic feet with the rear seats folded.
That's 14 more than the standard Golf.
Heck, it's ten more cubic feet than the new three row Tiguan.
Now we're in a base model with no tech options, but we're still hashtag #blessed with a standard rear camera as well as a decent 6-and-a-half inch infotainment system, with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
You don't really need more tech than that, but there are more driver aid features and an 8-inch navigation system at higher trim levels.
[MUSIC]
And interestingly, this base S model is the only sport wagon you can get with all-wheel drive.
The rest are all front drivers.
Technically, you could count the Alltrack models which feature standard all-wheel drive across their lineup, as well as some off road goodies that make them better in the dirt.
However, if you're just interested in on road performance in bad weather, this one we're in right now is a fantastic and very affordable value.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND] Now speaking of great values, this sport wagon F with forward motion that we're in right now is around a $25,000 car.
And that's surprisingly affordable considering the amount of space Performance and technology are getting in this base model.
Making this one of the best values in the entire sport wagon lineup.
However, if you check more boxes you can get more features but not for motion for around 30.
31,000 bucks.
[MUSIC]
Now I haven't met a Golf of this generation that I didn't like, which is good because at this point we've reviewed all six variants of them.
So there's always More to discover and more to dig into.
So, be sure to check out our full review of the 2018 Golf Fort Wagon over on theroadshow.com.
RoadshowAutomobilesVolkswagen
Up Next
Check out Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit tech in the 2019 Jetta
3:32
2019 Volkswagen Jetta: Upscale, not upsized
4:15
5 things you should know about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
1:38
Volkswagen's electric I.D. R is ready to race up Pikes Peak
3:50
Volkswagen Tanoak is the latest forbidden fruit at the New York...
1:46
Volkswagen Cross Sport concept ready for production at NY Auto...
1:12
2018 Volkswagen Passat GT: Five things you need to know
1:22
Volkswagen's hottest hatch is loaded with hot Digital Cockpit...
2:54
More power, more control: The 2018 Golf R is VW's hottest hatch
5:32
First look at Volkwagen's new halo car, the 2019 Arteon in Chicago