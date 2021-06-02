2022 Toyota GR86 keeps it simple

[MUSIC]
The first generation Toyota 86 was in a word awesome.
It was a small rear-wheel drive, two door coupe without a lot of power but with so much moxie that it was hard not to have fun anytime you drove it.
That's a pretty high bar for the next generation.
But after going back to the drawing board Toyota has come up with this, the brand new gr 86.
Let's learn a bit about it.
Some people thought the first generation 86 was a little light in the power department but luckily for them Toyota has a new engine to play around with With the gr 86 ditches the old two liter flat four in favor of a naturally aspirated 2.4 liter boxer that bumps output to 228 horsepower and 184 pound feet of torque routed through a six speed manual and rear wheel drive the gr 86 will reach 60 and a hair over six seconds button automatic is available to The GR86 might not look too different than before but why mess with success?
There's definitely more super influences in here though bridging the gap between Toyota's growing family of GR performance vehicles premium from 86.
Get a big old spoiler out back and 18 inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot summer tires.
Look inside and you'll find not only some new bucket seats and upgraded gauges Decent displays but some decent tech to the eight inch infotainment screen includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the digital gauge cluster can change information based on driving modes, automatic models also get a host of driver assistance systems including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
So with more power styling and everything in between the GR86 looks to be quite the follow up to the first gen 86 Now we haven't driven it yet, but we'll be driving it soon so keep your eyes peeled roadshow for more information.
[MUSIC]
