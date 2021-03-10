2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: Luxury overload
Well, after a three decade hiatus, the iconic wagoneer and Grand wagoneer are back.
The production versions of these iconic luxury SUVs have finally been unveiled and for better or worse, they Pretty much look like the concept version that debuted late last year.
Now honoring the originals heritage.
These luxury SUVs are designed to raise the bar in a very competitive vehicle segment, which is gonna be.
Might be difficult.
And that's because these high end utility vehicles are designed to compete with rivals like the GMC Yukon Denali and Lincoln Navigator which are damn nice in their own right.
And that's to say nothing of a BMW X seven or Range Rover.
[MUSIC]
Fortunately for us to Lantus man it's weird not saying FCA anymore.
These new wagon years offer loads of technology and luxury amenities.
The Grand wagoneer is especially nice with beautiful walnut wood trim, super premium Palermo leather and real metal accents.
Seriously, it's friggin beautiful inside.
Of course space is a luxury too, and these new SUVs promise plenty.
They should both offer best in class head room and leg room in the second and third row seats as well as segment leading cargo room behind the rearmost bench As for tech, there's so much to talk about.
The usual driver age should be standard things like rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and Lane Keeping Assist.
Beyond all that both wagon ears feature adaptive cruise control with lane centering.
But hands free active driving assist will be available at some point after they go on sale, and this amenity sounds nearly identical to GM's Super Cruise and is similarly restricted to approved roadways.
Uconnect five infotainment system is standard in both SUVs with wireless support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto, aside from its swankier interior, setting the Grand wagoneer apart from its well, less grand sibling is a range of goodies.
You can get up to seven screens in the thing, including one for the front passenger to play with.
Heated and ventilated seats in the first two rows 24 way adjustable front buckets and quad zone climate control should all be standard to Macintosh sound system with a whopping 23 speakers is also offered.
The biggest difference between these two vehicles is The wheels are slightly different.
Wagoner is spelled out on the standard models hood instead of being an integrated part of the grill.
And the grand Wagoner is offered with color tinted glass, and really that's about it.
After seeing these SUV's in the flesh, I've got to say, I don't love the styling.
They certainly have presence They seem a bit ungainly and a little busy.
Plus there's a serious lack of fake wood paneling.
But I'm curious what do you think of their designs?
Okay, so far we have talked about painting, Fancy trim driver aids and of course, all of those screens but now let's move on to mechanical.
So if you were hoping these SUVs featured either a plug in hybrid or a fully electric powertrain, you might be a little bit disappointed.
Pointed.
Now the wagon here is motivated by a 5.7 liter VA that is fitted with an E torque mild hybrid system and that gives you 392 horsepower and 404 pound feet of torque, but the fitting it's grander name, the Grand waggoner is motivated by a 6.4 liter Hemi which provides 471 horses and 455 pounds of twist but.
Each of these SUVs pretty predictably, they both feature an eight speed automatic transmission.
The Wagoneer comes standard with two wheel drive though several four by four systems are offered.
In comparison, the Grand Wagoneer comes exclusively with four wheel drive, as well as a quadro lift air suspension system.
Which provides up to 10 inches of ground clearance and the ability to drive through 24 inches of water.
Curiously, neither SUV is trail rated, probably because they're so huge.
Both have a 123 inch wheelbase and a body that's a whisker less than 215 inches from grille to lift gate.
That means they're about five inches longer than a GMC Yukon and roughly 10 and a half inches shorter than a Yukon XL.
These jumbo jeeps can tow up to 10,000 pounds thanks to a class four hitch that's integrated right into the fully boxed frame, which supposedly shares almost nothing with the Ram 1500s underpinnings Unlike that pick up the new wagon years feature and independent rear suspension, which is pretty much mandatory in this expensive vehicle segment.
As you can imagine, neither of these SUVs are cheap the 2022 wagoneer will start at about $58,000, the Grand wagoneer a lot richer than that.
It's gonna kick off at about 87 big ones though you will be able to option it up past 111,000 bucks which is a whole lot of scratch to be spending though it is right in line with rivals like the GMC Yukon Denali, and Lincoln navigator.
Now these luxury SUVs will be assembled in Warren, Michigan just up the road from where I am right now.
You'll be able to preorder them starting today, though they won't start arriving at dealerships until this summer.
So check it all out.