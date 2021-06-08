2022 Ford Maverick is way more versatile than you might think
This is the 2022 Ford Maverick for complete details about this exciting new compact pickup.
Check out our full walk around video which just posted but before you do that we have got to talk about one of these trucks most innovative features the cargo box.
Now I know that sounds boring but stay with me it's pretty interesting, I promise.
Ford calls this the flex bed which sounds like some sort of as seen on TV product designed to exercise your pelvic muscles.
But no, it is much more than that.
The flex bed is actually one of the most versatile storage solutions ever fit into a truck.
Certainly a truck of this size.
But first things first some basic numbers.
The Mavericks cargo area can hold up to 1500 pounds enough to classify it as a so called half ton pickup and then some, but this space is only about four and a half feet long, which is pretty short.
Fortunately though, it expands to roughly six feet when you lower the tailgate Versatility is the real star of the show here.
This bed is designed to help you organise and secure cargo on the cheap.
Whether it's a couple mountain bikes, furniture or even a load of mulch.
This truck offers segmented and elevated storage solutions, tie down points that double his bottle openers, as well as a range of convenient D ring.
These engineers also included threaded holes right in the Mavericks bed.
You can't see them right now.
They're hidden by the sea channels but they're there.
They allow you to attach your own accessories.
You can really get creative and bolt stuff right into the maverick Of course.
You can also attach A Ford accessory cargo management system that dealerships will happily sell you or you can go down to your local home improvement store and get some two by fours or two by sixes and make your own custom fixtures for hauling all kinds of stuff.
As for the all important tailgate it offers Three different postures.
Obviously you can have it fully closed or fully open but it can also be locked in a convenient mid position just like that which allows you to slide Four by eight sheets of building material right into the Mavericks bed across the top of its wheel wells very easy.
And all in this pickup can handle up to 18 sheets of three quarter inch plywood, which is pretty damn impressive and best of all, they don't have to be loaded in at some janky angle.
This truck also offers up to two 110 volt 401 household style power outlets, one in the cabin and then of course another here in the bed.
Though it also has easy access to 12 volt power in the bed as well.
So you can hardwire your own accessories.
Right into the maverick that is a separate fused circuit, so you don't have to worry about screwing up any of the wiring that goes to the tail lamps.
For instance, up to two in bed storage cubbies are available in the maverick and they're a great place for stashing smaller items you want to keep out of the elements they're also surprisingly deep.
What's not offered however, is an in bed trunk like you get in the Honda Ridgeline.
Another benefit of the flex bed is, it short sidewalls coupled with the Mavericks low ride height means just about anyone should be able to reach in and grab cargo from the bed here.
You try doing that with your typical full size truck these days and you basically need a stepladder.
Better.
Protecting this Krupps bed from dents and dings or these nice plastic rail caps they basically run the perimeter even on the tailgate over here and then up next to the rear window.
The 2022 Ford Maverick will be built in Hermosillo, Mexico and it should start at about $21,500 including destination fees Which makes it a screaming deal.
You can look for this pickup truck at dealerships in the fall with a standard hybrid drive train that gets you 40 miles per gallon city bargain basement pricing, maneuverable dimensions and of course that's super versatile bed, this new Maverick I think it's going to be a winner.
