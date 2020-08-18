2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport first ride: Dirt kings
Cars
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[SOUND]
[MUSIC]
We're here at Hollyoaks RV park in pathway to the middle of nowhere Michigan to test out the new 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco sport Now the car is still a ways away from sale so I won't be getting to actually pilot either of these bad boys yet but i will be sitting shotguns we go through a variety of cases here is the off road parking well.
I'll let you know how it turns out
[MUSIC]
We'll cut right to the reason you're here, the big boy Bronco.
It doesn't take more than a minute to find out that the bronco definitely lives up to the nameplate.
Whether it's climbing Sandy hills drifting through the dirt or blasting across a small river, the bronco does it all with ease.
Just make sure you bring a Swiffer cloth or two because dropping the top invites a whole lot of dust in you might think that the bronco and its Truckee underpinnings and make it feel, you know, rough around the edges not so great, but.
The component here is actually pretty impressive.
Yes, there is a ladder frame underneath based on the Ranger, and a Dana 44 solid rear axle, but it doesn't really feel janky like a wrangler, whatever.
The ride is free of harsh vibrations, and noises, even when you're digging into the rougher stuff which should make the onroad ride.
Pretty darn good, especially since it doesn't feel like it was sacrificed in the name of offroad capability.
And it doesn't really matter if it's on the asphalt or the dirt I can tell you pretty much certainty that the bronco positively scoots.
My ride through Hollyoaks came by way the optional 2.7 liter twin turbocharged V six.
Putting out around 310 horsepower and 400 pound feet of torque.
Not only is not enough to climb Mount just about anything in conjunction with a two speed transfer case.
It also means you can engage in some serious stoplight shenanigans.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
All right now it's time for the Bronco Sport.
I don't blame you here for thinking that the unibody version might feel hamstrung in off road situations But pretty pleasantly surprised to find out that is not the case.
To start with.
There's an optional two liter turbo for putting out 245 horsepower and 275 pound feet which actually makes for some pretty sprightly acceleration in the dirt.
Now of course laying down that power in effective ways the tricky part but Broncos got that down pat to his beefiest trim.
The Broncos sport has just about no problem tackling nearly anything the big boy Bronco can Got about between eight and nine inches of ground clearance and about the same amount of suspension travel.
So muddy ruts and Bronco sport sails through with these low speed crawl controls pretty good for keeping things steady when you're working your way up or down a hill.
And while I can't really show it to you just yet for rules that I'm not allowed to talk about, there is a front facing camera display in the infotainment system so you can actually see where the wheels are supposed to go.
Just like the larger Bronco Ford clearly paid a crap tonne of attention to NVH this thing similar to a two litre it's got nice little burly kind of noise to it.
The last thing you want is to be coming up this hill and you're jamming on the throttle and the last thing you hear is like some little high pitch turbo fart can count one Got like a good SUV kind of quality to the sense.
Again, you hear almost nothing of the suspension smacking around the body.
Further adding to the bronco sports appeal not that it needs it is the fact that you don't have to have it that beefy.
Yeah, there's a whole bunch of trims on offer and several don't prioritize off road at all They focus more on on road traveling so you can still get a sharp dress crossover looks a little rugged and it's still kind of actually rugged but you don't have to go full tilt on the chunky Tires or any of that stuff.
[MUSIC]
Now in addition to doing some rides in both Bronco and Bronco sport, Ford also rolled out a series of concepts showing off a number of ways that future runners can, Gussy up their ride a little customization.
Ford clearly did their homework here with the 2021 Bronco, Bronco sport because if there's one thing these owners are going to love doing, it's Slapping a bunch of **** on their cars.
Thankfully, Ford's got them covered right from the factory.
At launch Ford estimates the bronco will have almost 200 factory backed accessories for purchase and the bronco support shouldn't be far behind.
About 100 Let's throw some examples out here.
Let's say you're a fan of fishing the outer bank fishing guide concept as a first row soft top and this really wild concept rod holder attachment that hooks to the Broncos trail sights and kind of makes it look like the front of a train but made out of you know fishing poles.
Now slide out tailgate will make it easier to de Beaune on the go to in the event that you just like a little gore with your fishing.
The two door Badlands concept has some prototypes of fiery doors and they go warn winch attached to a hardcore steel front bumper.
Over on the bronco sports side there's a trail rig concept that previews a lift kit.
A whole bunch of LED lights as the style is the time and even a hood decal that can serve as a landing pad for your drum.
[MUSIC]
Now if that is not nearly enough for it also had a couple of treats in store for us on this beautiful Bronco day.
First was riding the bronco are a proper off road racer meant for the Baja 1000 which is not exactly for the faint of heart.
easily the best sounding Bronco the bunch the art takes things to a Seriously different levels of capability.
I mean, my brain is still trying to process my sprint cross Hollyoaks and I can tell you, freakin Riot is dripping through sand making the occasional jump careening over hills.
I mean, come on.
Sure it has no bearing on the actual Bronco itself more or less but it's clear the Ford is committed to proving the off road prowess of anything with the bronco badge on it from Small big.
[SOUND]
[MUSIC]
Keep going.
[MUSIC]
Yep.
Slip on in.
[CROSSTALK]
Leg in first start with the right leg and then the body after that.
How is the going?
Ought to be even better
Good.
No pressure
[SOUND]
And finally and I mean finally.
This time for vintage flavour Ford also gave me some seat time in a former baja champion Bronco.
It is [LAUGH]
[MUSIC]
This one was piloted by the legendary rod hauls granddaughter Shelby.
Sadly no relation to our own and since my voice is only going to get in the way of this one, I'll just let you enjoy the sound of that uncork v8 centimetre all over the damn place.
[SOUND]
Just about anything.
Right
[MUSIC]
Well guys after spending some time in the Bronco, the bronco sport the race Bronco, the accessories Bronco, this Bronco, Bronco Bronco Bronco Bronco.
I can assure you that this is in fact, a bronco.
Whether you're getting the unibody Bronco sport or the body on frame Bronco itself I cannot stop saying Bronco, both of these cars are great.
The unibody one offers a surprising amount of capability more than I honestly thought and of course as you would expect, the big boy here is just as much fun in the dirt as you might think.
Of course, you have to wait a little while for the cars to actually show up dealerships, but I think it'd be worth it.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
2021 GV80 SUV pushes Genesis brand to new heights
5:50
2021 Chevy Tahoe is ready to set sail
2:48
Old Bronco vs. new: Taking a look at how the Bronco has changed...
5:05
Ford Bronco design boss Paul Wraith dishes program secrets and...
29:27
The 2021 Ford Bronco is armed and ready to go Jeep hunting
7:21
Roadshow's favorite small cars
7:14
This is what it's like wearing Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator
6:19
Rolls-Royce Cullinan goes off-road, wins the Rebelle Rally