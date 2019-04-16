2020 Cadillac CT5 is a right-sized, sporty luxury sedan
The ATS and CTS may be going away, but don't think that means that Cadillac is giving up on sedans.
This is the 2020 Cadillac CT5 which debuts at the New York Auto Show and will be on sale by the end of this year.
It's quite a good looking car.
To give you a sense of its proportions it rides on a 116 inch wheelbase.
Which is An inch and a half longer than the CTS is wheelbase and seven inches longer than the ATF says.
That gives it a really good stance on the road.
Andrew Smith Cadillacs Executive Director for global design.
So this current issues in a new generation of aesthetic language for Cadillac, you can see straight away for instance, that there are far fewer jagged edges and sharp creases than on the old ATMs.
We've seen some other luxury makers, including BMW and Mercedes, soften their styling language a little bit.
Retreating a little bit from all the hard edges that we saw maybe four or five years ago.
And it's clear that Cadillac's going in the same direction with the CT5.
But even if it's using a cleaner, simpler design language this car is still defined by a lot of very taught, sharp lines To look very modern and kind of light on its feet.
And as we saw on some of the older sedans Cadillac is really playing up its LED lighting technology.
You can see how the running light goes all the way from the bottom of the fascia through the headlight and on into the front fender.
The roof line has a really nice curve to it.
It gives this car a very sleek and almost fastback-like profile which I really like.
One thing I like a little bit less is this [UNKNOWN] here.
It's made to look like a window but it's not.
the back of the car looks quite good as well especially because you get more LED accent lighting in the tail lights.
There's also this interesting 550T badge.
Older Cadillacs use displacement badges for their engines.
Things like 3.6 or 2.0T Well, going forward, Cadillacs are gonna use this three-digit arrangement, which indicates the engine's torque output in newton-meters.
Now, the idea is that whether you've got an electric power train, or plug-in, or turbocharged, or whatever, you're gonna be able to get a general sense of the engine's relative power output compared to other models in range.
But I think it remains to be seen what customers really think of this torque-based nomenclature.
The CT5 is built on a version of General Motors' well-known Alpha platform, which was also used for the ETS and CTS, as well as for the Chevy Camaro.
Now, based on my time behind the wheel of those, I'd say that bodes pretty well for the CT5 being pretty fun to drive.
Engine choices comprise a two liter turbo charge for soda and a three liter twin turbo be six both which would be paired to attend speed automatic transmission and be able to get both we will drive and all wheel drive versions.
When I get inside the CT five when I know straight away is that I've got a lot of real materials in here.
Genuine would leather and metal trim for the speaker grills It looks and feels really great.
And overall I like the design of this car's dashboard.
It's quite stylish and smart but it's not too over the top or ostentatious.
But the tone of the dashboard, as you can see we've got a big Big ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the familiar Q infotainment software.
In addition to touching the screen, you can also operate it by using this little knob up here on the dashboard.
Or just like in the Cadillac XT4 and XT6 crossovers, using this rotary controller that's down here on the center console.
In addition to all the standard active safety technology you would expect in a modern luxury car, things like pre-collision braking, and blind spot monitoring, the CT5 will be the second Cadillac to have super cruise.
That's the company's semi-autonomous driving system that, on certain, [UNKNOWN] highways, let's you take your hands off the wheel so the computer can take over driving for a little while Based on what we know so far, the Cadillac CT5 is going to be fun to drive, packed with new technology, and pretty luxurious both inside and out.
We're really looking forward to getting a chance to drive this car later on this year.
Until then, you can find more information on the Cadillac CT5, as well as all the other debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
At theroadshow.com.
