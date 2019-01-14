Photos
Detroit Auto Show 2019

2019 Ram HD brings a handsome face, 1,000 lb-ft of torque to Detroit

[MUSIC] These days heavy duty trucks just seem to keep getting uglier. But not the 2019 RAM heavy duty. Not only does RAM's heavy duty pickup pack unattractive face, it's loaded with the latest tech and has the torque output that can alter the rotation of the earth. The 2019 Ram HD is the first heavy duty truck from the big three to break into four digits of torque. When equipped with the optional 6.7 liter Cummins inline six, the Ram HD puts down 400 horsepower, and 1000 pound feet of torque. That's a big number and it translates to big capability. It'll haul 7,680 pounds in the bed, and it can tow up to 35,100 pounds, yowza. If you don't need to stump an entire continent, there are more sensible engines on offer, too. The base 6.4 liter gas V8 puts out a respectable 410 horse power and 429 pound feet. And a different optional diesel keeps things sensible with just 850 torques. Both diesels mate to 6 speed automatics, but the gas V8 gets an 8 speed. Both the interior and exterior closely resemble that of the light duty Ram 1500 which is not a bad thing at all, epecially inside. Between the seats, there's room for the same 12 inch portrait infotainment screen seen on the RAM 1500. Which can run two Uconnect applications simultaneously. On the safety front, the RAM HD can be optioned with automatic emergency breaking, a 360 degree camera, and a secondary view camera that monitors the payload in the bed. The 2019 RAM Heavy Duty will be built in Mexico. And while we don't have a firm on sale date just yet, its 2019 model year means it shouldn't be too far away from production. [BLANK_AUDIO]
