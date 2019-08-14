2019 Lamborghini Urus: An everyday super SUV

[MUSIC]
All right, true confession time here you guys, I have never been in a Lamborghini before.
I know, but my boss always gets all the fun cars, but [LAUGH] who's laughing now, suckers!
I'm in the brand new Lamborghini Lamborghini [UNKNOWN] SUV.
Yeah, you say [UNKNOWN].
I asked an Italian guy and that's how he said that you say it, but I'm not gonna say it like that for the rest of the video so I am sorry.
Regardless, we are all here so why don't you come along with me as we gret to know Lamborghini's latest money maker together.
Now in this grey color, the Urus isn't nearly as splashy as it is in the available yellow.
And thank God, it looks so much better!
I really like the rear end here.
The tail lights and the "badge" are pushed up and they're really wide.
I think it looks great.
My problems do not begin Until I get to the front.
I mean yeah, everything is very Lamborghini.
I got this pink over the badge here, got all these hexagonal design elements and what the company calls wide design elements here.
But face it, they look like tuning forks.
I mean this might be your think, but it's not by bag
Of course I don't care how it looks cuz on the inside I don't have to see it.
And I have to tell you I'm having so much fun.
I got a twin turbo 4 liter V8 engine which is putting out 650 horsepower and 627 pound feet of torque.
It's going down to all four wheels through an eight speed automatic transmission that I swear lifts off what has to be some of the fastest shifts of any SUV on the market today.
Now it's no surprise that this 4800 pound SUV can go from 0 to 62 in about 3.6 seconds.
And it's got a top speed of 100 miles an hour.
Those numbers are expected of an [UNKNOWN].
What surprises me the most, and what really knocks my socks off is this Physics defying handling I mean, it's got this anti roll technology, so it is super super flat in the corners and the air suspension can lower it, just a little bit when needed.
So you get really really close to the road really stable.
And that is enough right but no Lambo goes even further with rear steering towards factoring and the superstar Sticky purely pascal tires that offer up so much grip.
I mean, granted, I haven't had the chance to really explore the limits of this vehicle on a track, but I have to tell you, out here on these back roads.
This thing is tighter then the jeans I wore on my first date with Jacob Walts when I was in college.
Now, I keep thinking that I have to break early with all of this mass and all this speed behind me.
But the truth is I really don't.
I've got a giant 17 inch rotors in the front and they're being clamped down by ten piston calipers, ten.
And now on the back, things are a little bit more sedate.
14 and a half inch rotors with six piston calipers.
And honestly, if I could have a little bit of courage, I can It could probably break about three feet before the turn in and I'll be okay, but I'd chicken out every time.
I just gonna trust the car, let the car do the work I mean.
Can't do it.
[SOUND] So could I actually drive a Uris on the daily?
Well, yeah, I think I could.
I mean, you don't have to drive it on the pipe all the time, it's pretty easy to drive sedately really smooth.
Plus it makes short work of traffic, I've got adaptive cruise control and lane.
in keeping assist.
And we've got infotainment.
It's basically a re-skinned version of Audi's MMI, which is a-ok.
If you want to learn more, I've got a full review of that in a separate video, so be sure to check it out.
But everything's really comfortable.
There is a ton of leather.
The seats are super Super supportive, and there is a message function.
Got a few quibbles though, that seems to be a few little radles here and there.
And I cannot stand this plastic frame around the top screen.
I tend to rest my hand here while I'm operating it and it just feels really cheap.
I mean, come on.
This is a $200,000 vehicle, Lamborghini.
You can do better.
And look, I know what you're all thinking.
Thinking, [UNKNOWN] Lamborghini SUV.
The only people who are gonna buy it are people who don't really know what Lamborghini is.
And look, I don't necessarily just agree with you.
It's just that this car is going to make so much money.
And if they put all of that money into developing new invented doors and [UNKNOWN], then look, I am happy to have the euros as well.
2019 the Lamborghini Brutus That's right.
I said it right that time, it starts at $200,000.
But you know this one is optioned up to the hilt, right.
I got $4,000 for the two seats in the back instead of a bench seat.
$5,000 for a stereo system and six grand for those 22 inch wheels.
All told, I'm at $264,112 but that does include about 4 grand for destination.
As for now, the [UNKNOWN] is pretty much top dog until we get the SUV from Ferrari.
I mean, what are you gonna do, [UNKNOWN] it with a Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk?
