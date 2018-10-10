2019 Jaguar I-Pace: Pretty, dynamic and electrified
Transcript
[MUSIC]
When you think about electric cars, most people today will have Tesla on the brain because Elon's everywhere.
Or maybe the Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf, but the EV space is about to get a little more crowded with Audi, Porsche and a slew of startups preparing entries of their own And then there's this guy.
It's a 2019 I-PACE Crossover built by a company best known for its sports cars and sedans, Jaguar.
[MUSIC]
Like a proper Jag, the I-PACE has a clean and attractive shape for a crossover with a low hood, slick roof line, and squared off rear that contributes to its slippery .29 coefficient to drag.
Also helping is a grill that directs air through the hood scoop and over the I-PACE, door handles that suck in flush with the body and air suspension that lowers ride height.
By nearly half an inch at above 65 miles a hour.
Their work of course is to help get the [UNKNOWN] to the longest driving range possible, which Jaguar claims is up to 240 miles per charge from its two electrical motors, one of which is on the front and the other back, making 394 horse power and 412 [UNKNOWN] and it��s 90 kilowatt hour battery Repack.
[MUSIC]
With instant torque rocketing away from stops in this all way drive crossover is quite an experience.
With a 60 mile per hour time of 4.5 seconds.
It also merges onto the expressway and pulls off passes in rapid fashion.
[MUSIC]
On half a charge, I covered roughly 80 miles, which isn't very close to being on pace of doing 240 miles on a fully charged battery.
But full disclosure, I wasn't in eco mode, nor was I practicing my hyper modeling skills.
Charging a completely dead I-Pace to 80% using a 100-kilowatt charger takes about 40 minutes, or roughly half as quick as your average Tesla at a supercharger.
At home using a level 2, to get to 80% takes.a little over ten hours.
So charge times aren't so impressive, nor is it's 4800 pound curb weight.
That makes this cat, well rather fat, that also doesn't help from a dynamic Standpoint.
With te battery pack and the floor giving it a low center of gravity, and things like air suspension adapters and 20-inch wheels help it cope well with the weight to behave like a Jaguar.
No question, you feel the late shifting around under acceleration, braking and when turning into a corner.
But when you have the car in dynamic mode once it takes a set it hangs on fairly well.
Steering's responsive with some heft tuned into it.
And it quickly changes direction to honestly be a fun car to drive when combined with the right [UNKNOWN] acceleration.
and for normal driving, punching up comfort mode lightens up steering and smooths out the ride, some.
But as for issues the region breaks under light braking take some getting used to with it's semi-abrupt engagement.
And the 20 inch Goodyear's transmit loud thuds into the cabin over bumps.
The cabin itself is airy and comfortable, with a panoramic roof, suede headliner, serviceable room front and back, supportive seats and finished with a good looking wood trim in this first edition model.
It's also practical with 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats which grows to 51 cubic feet with them folded.
And there's also a tiny frunk which can carry a half empty backpack.
[MUSIC]
And infotainment is upgraded with a Touch Pro Duo system that features a 10 inch upper touchscreen and a 5.5 inch lower to control a navigation system that takes into account terrain and power requirements when calculating routes, Meridian sound system, Wi-Fi hotspot.
And it will be Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable at launch.
Savy touch pro is laggy to respond to commands and takes a good seconds to switch between it's many different menus, but for a detail look at touch pro, and all the other technology features in the I-PACE check out our separate tech check video.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
For a first correct at building an electric vehicle, I have to give Jaguar major props for coming to market with something stylish, practical and fun to wheel around
Of course, charge times and cabin tech still need some tinkering, but it's been a good and enjoyable week with this I-Pace overall.
If this electric cat has piqued has your interest, which it definitely should if you're on the market for an EV, it'll start at $70,495 when it arrives in dealers.
But if you want this special first edition model that has all the bells and whistles, it'll cost you 86,895 bucks.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowElectric CarsJaguar
Up Next
Checking the tech on the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2:15
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2:04
Hands-on with Jaguar InControl Touch Pro in the 2018 E-Pace
2:37
2018 Jaguar E-Pace: The fast and the frustrating
4:02
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2:09
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is a 550-horsepower grocery-getter
1:45
Jaguar and Waymo just made the I-Pace autonomous
1:50
Going for a quick spin in the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV
2:22
Jaguar E-Pace is the cutest little cub
1:26
The Jaguar E-Pace brings F-Type looks to the land of crossovers