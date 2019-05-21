2019 Honda Civic Sedan: The top compact sedan gets a bit better
The Honda civic has long been a safe.
Can't go wrong option in the small sedan segment, especially since the current model launched for 2016.
That added a genuinely attracted exterior and nice and tear to the equation that's always included solid drag trains right in handling.
And now for 2019 small styling tech updates arrived to make this already strong 10th generation Civic a bit better still.
On the outside the Civic's sportier looks with the fast roofline are tweaked with the new front lower bumper, blacked out headlights and gloss black finish for the grill giving it a slightly more aggressive appearance.
Out back the bumper gets some chrome trim while this top of the line touring model Rides on some slick restyle 18 inch wheels with gray painted in sets.
The molten lava pro paint job on this car is also new for 2019 that along with everything else results in design that's still fresh and attractive.
Tab and changes inside include a rejiggered center council cupholders to better hold things like Big Gulps.
My personal favorite large [UNKNOWN] an updated dash trim.
More sound insulation has also been added which is noticeable with how impressively quiet it stays when going down the expressway.
The harsh surroundings combined with the good space in the front and back seats and the 15.1 cubic feet trunk are a few important traits in making the Cynic a comfortable and practical daily.
Driver.likely the biggest upgrade happens on the tech front with more intuitive steering wheel controls and improved display audio system handling infotainment Additional physical shortcut buttons and a volume knob make the interface easier to work through for controlling the embedded navigation system 10 speaker audio setup Bluetooth and Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
Sadly more PowerPoints weren't part of the functional updates with only two USPS and a 12 volt outlet installed.
With none of those being easily accessible to anyone in the back, but if you want a more in depth look at the infotainment and safety technology features installed in the civic.
We got a separate tech check video just for that.
Well, base LX and sport models are powered by a two liter, naturally aspirated four cylinder, with 158 horsepower, and 138 pound feet of torque.
The rest of the lineup, including this [UNKNOWN] packs a punchier 1.5 liter turbo four, with 174 horses, and 162 pound feet of torque that works Exclusively with a continuously variable transmission, and together the pair returns of EPA estimated 30 miles per gallon in the city and 38 miles per gallon on the highway.
Power doesn't knock your socks off but as responsive and more than up to the task of getting around Downtown, [INAUDIBLE] Expressway and pulling off passes.
I can't really complain about the CBT either.
Honda does them pretty well.
It goes about its business simulating gear changes to operate like a normal automatic transmission in normal drive mode.
And then when you put it in sport mode, revs are held higher up when you wanna have a little more fun.
There's panel shifters on this Touring model as well, but shift response is lazy and just not a lot of fun.
Just letting the box do all the work is your best option.
Finishing things off is the Civic's solid chassis tuning.
Steering is weighty and responsive to inputs.
The suspension is well balanced for composed cornering on the 18 inch And still damps up most impacts incredibly well.
And the brakes are strong and grabby.
All in all, it's simply a well-sorted package that's quite fun when driven hard and comfy when driven lightly.
And there's nothing to really not like about that.
The 2019 Honda Civic sedan begins at $19,450, putting it mid-pack in the class with things like the Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Jetta when it comes to the cost of entry.
This full suite touring model here, of course, costs more with a $27,300 price tag, which is a big jump for sure, but it's for one of, if not the strongest small stamp packages on the market today.
Packed to the brim with features.
If I was shopping this segment, it would come down to this and the Mazda 3. A tough decision since they are neck and neck in so many categories, but my nod would ultimately go to the Civic.
For the practicality provided by the roomier backseat.
And that's a big thing because it would be a daily driver that will need to move people and things often.
