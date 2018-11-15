2019 Genesis G70: A subtly sharper sport sedan

[MUSIC]
[UNKNOWN] motor [UNKNOWN] Genesis luxury's top brand can [UNKNOWN] to expand with these.
The all new Genesis G [UNKNOWN] [UNKNOWN] sport [UNKNOWN].
Kind of all new, there's no secret this car shares it's bone and power train with KS [UNKNOWN] The car that we really like.
so [UNKNOWN] [UNKNOWN] like this one as well.
But what I wasn't prepared for was how much I prefer the Genesis experience.
I mean, it's basically the same car so what gives?
Well grab shotgun with me in this top of the line 3.3 T sport model, and we'll dig right in.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND] Okay let's start with something familiar in the engine bay where you'll find 3.3 liter twin-turbo charged engine making 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels or to an H-Track four-wheel drive system.
Sound familiar?
Yeah, I figured so.
Now, the deja vu continues at the base level where G70 can be [UNKNOWN] with smaller, less powerful 2 liter turbo charge 4 cylinder and a 6 speed manual transmission if you so desire.
But I think you'll wanna stick with the V6.
It's my sweet spot, particularly the sport model which ups the performance ante with an adaptive suspension and upgraded Brembo brakes which shave off Be consistently and really complete the look.
[MUSIC]
It turns out that handling is one of the ways that the G-70 distinguishes itself most from the Stinger, and that's because the Sports Sedan is around six inches shorter than the Stinger.
Three inches of which come out of the wheel now, that means that there's less room for legs on the second row.
But the trade off is that this car feels much more nibble, lighter on it's toes around every corner.
It's more willing to rotate.
In its sportiest setting this car feels properly sharp.
Even when driven in [UNKNOWN] it feels like a proper sports sedan with really good throttle response and good seat of the pants feel and steering feedback.
Very BMW like, which is no surprise considering its engineering and tuning were overseen by BMW M division expatriate Albert Biermann, whose sole job at Hyundai Motor Group has been to make its cars more Fun to drive Rich Albert.
Now in the cabin you get a similar theme familiar bones but different details.
So in front of me we've got pretty much the same instrument cluster as the KIA.
That you use to switch between the different drive modes for sport, normal, custom what have you.
We've got very similar driver aid technologies.
Features like adaptive cruise control that works in stop and go traffic, lane-keeping steering assist, blind spot monitoring, and a 360 camera that aid in parking.
And front and centre, we've got pretty much the same infotainment A reskinned version of the Kia Ugvo/Hyundai Blue Link infotainment system.
Here's it's called Genesis Connected Services.
Its simplicity is its strength, no muss, no fuss.
Plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, so that's pretty much all that I need You can learn more about that system in a separate video over on the RoadShow.com.
Plus, I feel like the Genesis positions its controls for heated and cooled seats much better than the Kia.
They are right up here front and center with the rest of the climate controls rather than shoved to the back of The console on a weird toggle.
Now surrounding this technology of a cabin that just feels a little bit more premium, than it's Kia cousin.
We got a nicer dashboard with nicer materials.
We've got this really nice, handsome quilted and preferated sports seats that are almost as good to look at, as they are to sit in.
And my favorite detail is gonna be this.
Sharply knurled metallic material that they use for the volume knobs, the climate controls, and on details like the cup holder surround.
I'm pretty sure it's not actually metal, but it feels close enough.
These are all small details, but together they make large strides Towards making this car feel more premium and much more luxurious.
Speaking of luxury, one of the areas that I expected this car that distinguish itself more is with the price tag but it turns out that the [UNKNOWN] starts at around the same $36,000 including destination as [UNKNOWN].
In fact, this top of the line [UNKNOWN] model with With it's adaptive suspension, all the bells and whistles, and optional all wheel drive tops the line out at around $53,000.
Within about $100 of the Stinger GT2 that's lurking in our long term garage right now.
So whether you prefer the smaller, sharper Or a sports sedan or the larger but still really sharp grand tour.
You can't really go wrong with either of these cars.
So, I personally prefer the sedan.
But enough comparing apples to slightly larger apples, let's get some different kinds of fruit in this conversation.
[MUSIC]
If you're in the market for something like a Lexus IS, maybe an Audi A4 or BMW 3 series, and you don't at least test drive the G70 and try on its performance and value for yourself Well, you're doing yourself a huge service because this car definitely belongs among those ranks, not just a low cost alternative but as a bona-fide contender but certainly one of the best balance in it's class.
