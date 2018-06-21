2019 Chevy Blazer is a sharp dressed crossover SUV

Roadshow Originals
[MUSIC] America loves SUVs. Chevrolet obviously wants you to buy one of theirs. And to increase the chances of that happening, they're adding a new member to a ready sizable SUV line up that wears a familiar name from the past. This is the all new 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. When we last saw the Blazer it was way back in 2005 which was the last year of the old body on frame model. But now it's returning on a unibody platform powered by a standard two point five liter four cylinder with 193 horsepower or an available three point six liter V6 packing 305 ponies and 269 pound feet of torque. Both engines come with a nine speed automatic transmission, with front or all wheel drive. With the v6, Chevrolet is estimating that tow capabilities will come in at 4500 pounds. To visually duke it out with the likes of the Ford Edge and the Nissan Murano, the Blazer gets a wide stance, strong grill, sculpted sheet metal, and wheels that range from 18 to 21 inches. [MUSIC] Sporty rs models will wear black exterior accents. While range topping premiere versions will get a tasteful helping of chrome. Like the outside, the Blazer's five passenger cabin gets different trim and color accent. Touches depending on model and features a sliding rear seat, available panoramic roof and hands free power lifting. If you need to carry a bunch of stuff, the fall in the second row seats opens up 64.2 cubic feet of cargo space. In the center stack, the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system is standard with an eight inch center touch screen, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability And to juice up spark devises, the Blazer will offer wireless charging and up to 6 USB ports. Available safety tech includes adaptive cruise control and a rear camera mirror. If you happen to be a Blazer fan and have eagerly been waiting for its return, you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, because the new Blazer won't be hitting dealers until early 2019. We'll surely find out more details about it once we get closer to its on sale date. Like pricing. It's too early for that, but if I were to take a guess a base price in the low of $30,000 range simply to the edge of Mirano is likely. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]