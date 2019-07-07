2019 BMW X5 is a great return to form

[MUSIC]
It doesn't look like a huge change from the outside, but this new BMW X5 has a major tech overhaul going on inside for the 2019 model year.
Just one generation has gone from a vehicle that I like to drive maybe wouldn't recommend to being one of my favorites in the class.
The thought behind the wheel and we'll see what's new.
BMW hasn't done anything too dramatic with the [UNKNOWN] exterior design, it still looks a lot like the previous generation, which means that, especially in this white it's a bit anonymous looking.
But there are some nice sharpening of the details, like new head lamps, and new tail lamps, and features that I really like from the previous generation make return appearances Specifically I'm talking about the lit tailgate, which you can push a button and have it open up like a clamshell to give you unfettered access to the rear cargo area.
But there's also a setting where you can have them open separately which I prefer which keeps your groceries from spilling out of the park on a hill.
Now under the hood, this X5, X40 Drive is gonna be powered by three leader in line six cylinder engine that makes 335 horsepower and 330 pound feet of torque thanks to a twin scroll single turbo charger.
It's gonna put that power through a single speed eight speed automatic transmission on its way to the standard x drive all wheel drive system.
And this power train is really nice It's smooth.
It gives you really confident acceleration and torque delivery.
Even in the Eco Pro mode, which I've been in for most of the week to give this thing it's best shot at fuel economy.
I've average around 20 miles per gallon.
Which is nicely in line with the EPA estimates of 20 miles per gallon city and 26 on the highway.
However, when you put this thing into its sport mode, especially after being an eco pro all week, it starts to feel really special.
Zero to 60 happens in just under five and a half seconds on its way to a modest of 150 miles per hour top speed But the power delivery in sport mode, or my favorite mode, sport plus, is just very responsive, and this car feels alive.
On the The handling side of things.
This vehicle is equipped with an optional air suspension that goes from firm in its comfort setting to even firmer in support for it.
Plus which is fine if you're into that sort of thing.
Personally I like how responsive this ride and steering are and it means the defense movie is more fun than a vehicle this size should be on a twisty bit of road.
However it does mean that you're going to feel every bump and undulating.
In the road and especially every pothole, which is maybe not the most desireable trait in a luxury SUV.
Now the biggest change for the X5 of this generation is gonna be The new technologies in this car.
In the dashboard, we've got BMW's Live Cockpit Professional, which is kinda stupidly named, but it's BMW's answer to Audi's Virtual Cockpit.
It's gonna combine a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch Version of BMW seventh generation idrive infotainment.
We dive deep into these technologies in a separate video which you should definitely check out but the short story is that I drive is better than ever.
It's much better organized, it's way easier to use, and there's more ways to use it including a new large touchscreen.
However, it does still have a lot of the shortcomings that old i.drive had including no Android Auto Almost no integrations with Android whatsoever.
And the fact that they charge a subscription for apple cart play something that you get for free on a base Toyota Corolla these days.
That's a little ridiculous.
At the end of the day though it's the best that I drive has ever been and I highly recommend that if you're interested in BMW.
Check this bad boy out.
The other new technologies are driver ray technology.
There is a new assistant driving.
Mode, which is a combination of adaptive cruise control and Lane Keeping steering assist that's gonna use the power steering to keep this car centered in the lanes.
There's also BMW lane change assist, so when you have a [INAUDIBLE] driving on, if you hold down the turn signal, the car will automatically check its blind spot and then you steering to steer you into the next lane.
Now these are both hands on technologies, and BMW uses sensors to make sure that you're doing it and there is a camera on the dashboard watching me to make sure that I'm watching the road and not distracted.
So what have we got here?
BMW's look for the X5 hasn't changed a whole lot, but if you're a fan of the previous generation And that's probably a good thing.
And personally, I prefer the sporty handling to a lot of the more laid back models from this class.
And while iDrive is not the best in its class, it's greatly improved and is now among the better technologies you'll find at this price point.
Overall, this 2019 BMW X5 is the best the X5 has ever been.
This greatly improved BMW X5 still packs a price premium.
The thee liter that we've got here starts at around $62,000 with options.
The V8 actually doesn't start till around $75,000, making this still I think the sweet spot for most people.
But you know BMW likes their expensive options.
So this particular example tips the scale at around $72,000 as equipped.
No I think there's a sweet spot somewhere around 65, 000 bucks if you trim back some of those options you'll be left with a very well-equipped vehicle that will compete well with pretty much everything else in this class.
