2019 BMW X1: The crossover that compromises

Quick what is the least expensive way to get your pad into a pima.
You might think its the two series today but and you will be wrong it's this, the 2018 BMW X1.
The luxury sub-contact possible from Germany that I have found to be.
Quite an intriguing little vehicle during my time with it.
The 2nd generation of the X1 came out in 2016 and pretty much nothing's really changed about this car.
So that the same two liter turbo charged four cylinder engine putting out 228 horsepower and 258 pound feed of torque.
And that goes to either the front wheels or, in this case, all four wheels through an eight speed automatic transmission.
I still got a sport mode for a little bit of zip behind the throttle and weight in the steering wheel, and the transmission has its own sport mode for some more aggressive shifting.
But really why would you mess with such a good thing.
And this has got great acceleration it's super easy to merge on to the highway, 0-60 in 6.3 seconds.
The brakes are excellent, you've got a nice firm pedal feel, they're very linear.
Plus the chassis is really well sorted, it's super fun to dive it into corners.
And with the all-wheel drive it helps it rotate even more.
The only thing I don't like is that sure this turn has got a nice weight to it, but there's not a lot of feedback.
And again it's not like this is an M series, I mean this is a crossover.
But speaking of M, if you can afford it, there is an optional M-Sport suspension.
Now this vehicle doesn't have it, but I suspect it would be Good for this vehicle but it's expensive.
First, you need to get the M-sport design package for $4,600 and only after that does BMW give you the privilege of spending $400 more on the suspension.
Nobody nickels and dimes you like BMW.
EPA fuel ratings are 22 miles per gallon in the city, 31 out on the highway, and 25 combined.
But during my week with it, in sport mode and with a heavy right foot, I'm averaging only 22.5.
And while I'm not really one to appreciate compromise, compromise is really what the X1 does best.
What give you a sport average drive for this class and it's all graph up in this really nice package, excellent for the city you can [UNKNOWN] in and out of the traffic and can park really easily but you still get excellent utility it's pretty much of the top of the class there is 27 cubic feet of space behind that second road and when you pull them down it's about 58 cubic feet.
That's more than the Volvo XC40, the new Cadillac XQ4 and the Jaguar [UNKNOWN].
Up here in front, in terms of storage for little things, the center console is a little bit small but the large door pockets make up for it.
But a sporty drive and really good utility really don't mean anything if it's not packaged well.
And when you look at the interior of this car, you wouldn't know that it was only $34,000 Especially with the quality of the materials in here.
And it's pure BMW, right.
Everything is laid out, kind of horizontal so it gives you a feeling of open and airiness in the cabin.
It does come standard with some faux leather which I'm not really a fun of.
But BMW set me the upgraded Dakota leather which is actually quite nice.
Now when it comes to tech, well, there's not much of it and you're gonna pay for it.
We've got a full deep dive into all the technology in this car in a second video so be sure to check that out.
There is a reason why these crossovers are so popular.
Because they give you the feeling with a car with just a little bit more utility But the X1 gives you just a touch more with some sporty driving characteristics.
The 2018 BMW X1 might start at under $34,000 but good luck keeping it there.
I mean this one here, it's got $2,000 for all-wheel drive, $300 for Apple CarPlay, and a convenience package that cost 2,500 bucks.
And that brings the final price of this guy up to about $45,000 including destination.
Still the X1 has definitely earned its place at the top of the luxury sub compact cross over class, thanks to its excellent combination of utility and playful-
