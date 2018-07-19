2018 Buick Regal TourX: Stylish and spacious

Roadshow Video Reviews
2018 Buick Regal TourX: Stylish and spaciousThe Regal TourX is a handsomely styled sport wagon, but its performance is more relaxed than sporty.
Transcript
Meet the 2018 Bee wriggle tour x the latest model to play around with a formula have taken a sporty wagon jack and a suspension of a bit in an attempt to appeal to american SUV buyers, Now this one lean a bit more towards the on road side of the performance spectrum but I really this vehicle I like the way it looks and with some pretty big corvette I really like driving it as well Let's hope behind the wheel and I'll show you what I mean. And normally, with these kind of crossovers, my first impression is that this is a way to ruin a perfectly good wagon. But I'm actually kind of all right with the Touareg's design. The 1H lift doesn't do a whole lot. It changes the proportions of the. silhouette. And I actually think that the plastic cladding that they've added to make it look more SUV-like, worked pretty well with the Buick's exterior design. This is a handsome looking vehicle. I especially liked the detail of the bit of chrome trim, that goes across the top of the windows all the way to the back of the vehicle, where it hooks into and integrates with the tail-light design. That's a nice touch. Now on the inside, we've got a design that is [MUSIC] Good looking, though maybe not good feeling. The dashboard is really well put together and there are no unnecessary rattles or anything like that. But the materials themselves are kind of cheap. They're hard plastics everywhere you look. This just kinda feels like a budget vehicle. However Buick has put a lot of effort into making sure that this is a very quiet ride. They've got their QuietTuning program, with things like extra sound [UNKNOWN]. And even phone in the wheel and tire package, to cut down on road noise. There's active noise cancelling that works sort of like noise cancelling headphones but for the entire car, even the car stereo. There's also tuning in the suspension and the way the vehicle is designed to cut down on wind noise and road noise and things like that. Overall you get a very comfortable, very quiet ride, whether you are on a surface road or on the highway It really soaks up speed bumps well, I really think this is a great car for a road trip. [MUSIC] Now under the hood, we've got Buick's 2 liter turbo charged 4 cylinder engine, making 250 horsepower, and around 295 lb feet of torque. That's a decent amount of power for a vehicle of this size, but you wouldn't necessarily tell it from behind the wheel, and that's because the 8 Speed automatic is kind of a killjoy. Not that I'm saying that this car feels underpowered, it climbs a hill well. But when you go for a pass, or a freeway merge, that transmission is just so slow to Down shift that sometimes there's about a second to two second delay between putting your foot down and actually getting the acceleration that you've requested, and that just makes the car feel and unresponsive. Now the ride quality itself also a little bit weird. This car handles pretty good. It sticks in corners well, the steering goes where you point it, but there's so much sort of like loosey-goosey In the suspension and so little feel in the steering that it creates this sort of disconnected feel between what I'm doing up here and what's happening down below in the car, and makes this pretty good handling. Again, feels sort of I'm feeling disconnected. then again, everybody's not looking for a bolted down, feel every bump in the road sport tuned driving experience. Some people just want something that's comfortable and quiet and spacious, and this delivers all of that with healthy dose of all wheel drive for a little dose of off road cred. [MUSIC]. Okay, let's talk dollars. The 2018 Buick Regal TourX starts at around $30,000. Now, fully loaded with all the options, all the driver aid features, you're looking at like a $42,000 car. That's not a terrible price for a car this comfortable and quiet, but I think it might be too rudimentary to command that sort of money. But when you consider that the competition, primarily the Subaru Outback is gonna give you better off road cred for less money. It starts to look like maybe not the best option for outdoorsy types. [MUSIC]