2018 BMW i3s: 5 things you need to know

Roadshow Video Reviews
2018 BMW i3s: 5 things you need to knowBMW's quirky little EV is more powerful and more nimble, but the extra performance doesn't come free.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This red hot little number is BMW's I3S. The slightly faster, slightly sportier version of Beamers contract premium electric car. But what is it that separates the I3S from the standardized 3 or the rest of the competition for that matter. How do you even go about making a sport trim level for a car that frankly looks like this? Well, let's dig right in with five things you should know. [MUSIC] Larger 20 inch wheels with shorter stiffer side walls and a sport tuned suspension improve responsiveness. While wider tires would stick to your rubber Help improve the I three's grip for this S model. Now that's still pretty narrow rolling stock you've got there, but the extra large diameter of the when and tire package helps balance low rolling resistence with a reasonable soft contact patch for pretty good handling. The i three S steps the read drive E motor's output up to 181 horsepower and 199 pound feet of torque. Up 11 horsepower and 3 pound-feet over the standard model. Zero-to-60 is down from 7.2 seconds to 6.8 for the I3S while top speed is up from 93 to 99 miles per hour, though. You probably don't wanna spend too much time up there, it's hell on your range. [MUSIC] With a light foot, the standard i3 gets up to 114 miles per charge from its battery pack. The i3s's meatier, stickier tires gonna bring that down to 107 miles. However, we're back up to 180 miles of total cruising range with the optional two cylinder gasoline range extender. Recharge time is about the same for both I3 models at around five hours at a level two charging station, or you can get an 80% DC quick charge in around five minutes. [MUSIC] The I3 features a few drive modes. There's Sport, Normal, Eco Pro and Eco Pro+. Sport kicks up the throttle response while Eco Pro does the opposite in pursuit of maximum range. Eco Pro+ takes things a step further by shutting down the climate controls and soft-limiting the speed to 55 miles per hour. And no, no mode's gonna kick that gasoline engine in early. The range extender only activates when the battery pack is depleted. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Now the i3 is a pretty goofy looking car on the outside but its cabin is surprisingly gorgeous. The very architectural dashboard, home to BMW's iDrive infotainment suite, is composed of high quality recycled and reclaimed materials. And there's more space in here than you'd think for a car of this size. I mean, even the back row It's surprisingly spacious thanks to the very thin profile seat. So there you have it, 5 things that you should know about the 2018 BMW I3S, maybe even 5 and change. But, I'm sure you have got more questions like, what's with the driver a tech, or is this one we have here worth the $58,000 as tested price? To find out, you're gonna want to check out our full review over on the roadshow.com.