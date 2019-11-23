Tesla Cybertruck, 2019 LA Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Wow, what a ride this week was, Roadshow readers. Not only did we have a ton of major debuts at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but the Tesla Cybertruck debuted with some pretty interesting looks. It's time to grab a snack, sit down and go through the madness with us.
Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Nov. 17-23.
Top reviews
2019 Jeep Wrangler eTorque
Not only does Jeep have a standard Wrangler and even a diesel Wrangler on sale, but it has a hybrid version. Well, a mild-hybrid one. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent some time with the electrified off-roader and found few compromises, but a lot to love.
2020 Lexus LC 500
Yeah, it looks good, but is it a good car? That's what we're in the business of finding out, and it's exactly what Reviews Editor Craig Cole penned in our review of the 2020 Lexus LC 500. While it's a wonderful wrapper and the power is good, its tech is a big letdown.
2020 Ford Escape
Crossovers are hot and Ford has quite the thing it's cooked up for mainstream buyer. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the 2020 Escape in a volume trim to see what the masses will find, and whether they'll love it or leave it at the dealership.
Top news
- Tesla Cybertruck breaks the internet: The electric carmaker debuted its wild and funky-looking electric pickup truck on Thursday evening. It comes in a few configurations, but all of them sport the controversial design.
- 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show plays host to tons of new vehicles: We were on the ground in LA to grab a look at all of the new vehicles that debuted this week. Seriously, there was something for everyone in the City of Angels.
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: An electric SUV with the "Mustang" name. That's the world we live in, but it looks like a formidable EV with plenty of pony-car-inspired cues, and it takes the name to new territory.
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime shocks: Yeah, this crossover has 302 horsepower. The plug-in hybrid RAV4 will go on sale next summer with a targeted electric range of 39 miles.
- Chevy Trailblazer returns: It's not the SUV you remember. This time, it's a subcompact crossover that'll slot between the Equinox and the Trax -- and it has a turbocharged three-cylinder engine.
- Nissan Sentra gets a much-needed overhaul: The compact sedan is totally redone from the ground up, and it finally looks like something that doesn't just belong on a rental car lot.
Top videos
Tesla Cybertruck: First ride
Oh yeah, we didn't just see the Cybertruck, we rode in it, too. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens hopped in for a ride in the futuristic utility vehicle and shared his thoughts.
2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
Lincoln is getting serious about the plugs. It has a plug-in hybrid version coming for the new Corsair compact luxury crossover, and Reviews Editor Craig Cole goes over the new model.
2020 Genesis G90
Genesis' biggest sedan, the G90, has a new, sort of odd look. Not only that, but it's packed with new technology that should help it stand out in the large luxury sedan segment. Reviews Editor Craig Cole goes over all the highlights.
