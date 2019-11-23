Tesla Cybertruck, 2019 LA Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Tesla

Wow, what a ride this week was, Roadshow readers. Not only did we have a ton of major debuts at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but the Tesla Cybertruck debuted with some pretty interesting looks. It's time to grab a snack, sit down and go through the madness with us.

Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Nov. 17-23.

Top reviews

2019 Jeep Wrangler eTorque

Not only does Jeep have a standard Wrangler and even a diesel Wrangler on sale, but it has a hybrid version. Well, a mild-hybrid one. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent some time with the electrified off-roader and found few compromises, but a lot to love.

2019 Jeep Wrangler eTorque review.

2020 Lexus LC 500

Yeah, it looks good, but is it a good car? That's what we're in the business of finding out, and it's exactly what Reviews Editor Craig Cole penned in our review of the 2020 Lexus LC 500. While it's a wonderful wrapper and the power is good, its tech is a big letdown.

2020 Lexus LC 500 review.

2020 Ford Escape

Crossovers are hot and Ford has quite the thing it's cooked up for mainstream buyer. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the 2020 Escape in a volume trim to see what the masses will find, and whether they'll love it or leave it at the dealership.

2020 Ford Escape review.

Top news

Top videos

Tesla Cybertruck: First ride in the pickup of the future

Tesla Cybertruck: First ride

Oh yeah, we didn't just see the Cybertruck, we rode in it, too. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens hopped in for a ride in the futuristic utility vehicle and shared his thoughts.

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring: This plug-in hybrid...

2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Lincoln is getting serious about the plugs. It has a plug-in hybrid version coming for the new Corsair compact luxury crossover, and Reviews Editor Craig Cole goes over the new model.

2020 Genesis G90: More tech, new style

2020 Genesis G90

Genesis' biggest sedan, the G90, has a new, sort of odd look. Not only that, but it's packed with new technology that should help it stand out in the large luxury sedan segment. Reviews Editor Craig Cole goes over all the highlights.