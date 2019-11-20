2020 Genesis G90 dons a Superman mask in LA

Enlarge Image Genesis

Despite being a very posh full-size luxury sedan, the Genesis G90 hasn't quite gotten on the radar of most premium buyers. Through October of this year, the G90 has sold just 1,829 units in North America -- not exactly BMW 7 Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class territory. In any case, the company is surely hoping for better results out of this substantially facelifted 2020 model revealed at Wednesday's LA Auto Show.

The reworked sedan receives a huge "signature crest grille" that stretches from hood to front splitter. The pentagonal grille has a certain Superman shield quality about it, and it's certainly not a shy look. The G90's new appearance won't be for everyone, but that may be exactly the point. Other exterior changes for 2020 include new taillamps and retro wheel patterns. The latter are available in an optional 19-inch pattern that Genesis says features unique sound absorption technology.

On the inside, the 2020 Genesis G90 receives a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities for maps and software -- the latter being a first for the brand. The split-screen setup includes new copper-huge accents. Interestingly, the G90's HVAC system leverages the car's GPS smarts to know when the vehicle is in a tunnel. When that occurs, the system automatically switches airflow to interior recirculation to avoid outside air. The tech works whether or not a route has been programmed into the navigation system.

On the safety front, there are a bevy of new advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), including Highway Driving Assistant, which is essentially intelligent cruise control with lane centering and traffic sign recognition. Additional functions include upgraded forward collision avoidance assist with cyclist detection, rear cross-traffic alert, safe-exit assist and lane-following assist. There are a lot of assist.

Powertrain offerings are carryover material, with both 3.3-liter turbo V6 and 5.0-liter V8 offerings, both paired to standard eight-speed automatic transmissions and rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional). As before, the six-cylinder Premium trim puts out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, while the uplevel Ultimate gets 420 hp and 383 lb-ft out of its eight-cylinder.

The 2020 Genesis G90 hits dealers in December, with pricing to be announced shortly.