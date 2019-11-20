2021 Chevy Trailblazer debuts at LA Auto Show, priced under $20,000

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

We're having a bit of deja vu. Back in May, Chevrolet showed the 2021 Trailblazer after sister brand Buick debuted its platform-mate, the Encore GX. And now, following the US-spec Encore GX's announcement on Tuesday, Chevrolet has announced more details about the 2021 Trailblazer, which is on hand at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2021 Trailblazer slots between the Trax and Equinox in Chevy's crossover lineup, and definitely takes a lot of design influence from the larger Blazer SUV. We don't know exactly how much it'll cost just yet, Chevy only saying the Trailblazer will be priced "under $20,000," according to a statement.

Chevy initially showed the Trailblazer in sporty-ish RS trim, but the car pictured above is the Activ model, which gets a two-tone roof, unique front and rear fascias and dual exhaust. The Activ also comes with unique tires and different suspension tuning to "enhance vehicle performance and ride comfort while traveling on gravel roads," according to Chevy.

All Trailblazers will come with a pretty nice loadout of standard features, including forward-collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, a rear-view camera and several Chevy-specific functions like teen driver settings and OnStar connected services. Niceties like adaptive cruise control, rear parking assist, a HD rear-view camera and blind-spot monitoring will all be available as options.

Just like the Encore GX, the Trailblazer will be available with two engine options. Both are three-cylinder, turbocharged engines -- one with 1.2 liters of displacement, the other with 1.3. Chevy only confirms the Trailblazer will have "up to 155 horsepower," but a quick look at the Encore GX specs confirms the 1.2-liter engine produces 137 hp and 162 pound-feet of torque, while the 1.3-liter I3 makes the aforementioned 155 hp, accompanied by 174 lb-ft. All-wheel drive is available on 1.3-liter equipped models.

We'll have more information, as well as more thorough breakdown of pricing, in the coming months. Chevy says the 2021 Trailblazer should arrive in dealerships next spring.