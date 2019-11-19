The 2020 Lexus LC 500 is a gorgeous but flawed luxury coupe

Say hello to the 2020 Lexus LC 500 coupe.
The Lexus LC 500 is beautiful, even in profile where its optional 21-inch wheels are most visible.
This car's interior is flawlessly built and constructed of top-notch materials.
There is no shortage of visual drama with this high-horsepower Lexus.
Here's where the horses live, all 471 of 'em.
Little details abound in the LC 500, like these chrome spears on the side-view mirrors.
The LC 500 is a relatively large car with a sizable rear, but its trunk is tiny.
Don't expect to fit an adult in the backseat of this Lexus. Even a shrunken child would be a tight squeeze.
Here it is, the Achilles' heel of this machine, its infuriating infotainment system and its maddening touchpad-style controller.
Depending on driving mode, the digital instrument cluster changes its look.
For more photos of the 2020 Lexus LC 500 keep clicking.