Roadshow's long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent is a big, comfy family-hauler

Say hello to Roadshow's long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent. We'll be testing this car for one full year.
The Ascent is Subaru's new three-row SUV, replacing the old Tribeca.
Like all Subaru crossovers, the Ascent comes standard with all-wheel drive.
Power comes from a 2.4-liter, turbocharged H4 engine.
260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque are sent to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission.
Our long-term Ascent is the Limited trim, one notch down from the fully loaded Touring.
The Limited trim gets us Subaru's Starlink infotainment system on an 8-inch screen, leather seats, LED headlights and more.
A $2,950 option package adds embedded navigation, a panoramic sunroof and a premium audio system.
All in, our long-term 2019 Ascent costs $43,052, including $975 for destination.
