Roadshow's long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent is a big, comfy family-hauler

  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent

Say hello to Roadshow's long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent. We'll be testing this car for one full year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 45

The Ascent is Subaru's new three-row SUV, replacing the old Tribeca.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 45

Like all Subaru crossovers, the Ascent comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 45

Power comes from a 2.4-liter, turbocharged H4 engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 45

260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque are sent to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 45

Our long-term Ascent is the Limited trim, one notch down from the fully loaded Touring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 45

The Limited trim gets us Subaru's Starlink infotainment system on an 8-inch screen, leather seats, LED headlights and more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 45

A $2,950 option package adds embedded navigation, a panoramic sunroof and a premium audio system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 45

All in, our long-term 2019 Ascent costs $43,052, including $975 for destination. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 45

Keep scrolling for more photos of our long-term Subaru Ascent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 45

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 45
Now Reading

Roadshow's long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent is a big, comfy family-hauler

Up Next

2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA is sharper than your average STI

Latest Stories

Volkswagen's electric I.D. R will challenge the Nurburgring in 2019

Volkswagen's electric I.D. R will challenge the Nurburgring in 2019

by
Hyundai developed airbags that can handle multiple collisions

Hyundai developed airbags that can handle multiple collisions

by
First Shelby GT500, Supra sell for millions at charity auctions

First Shelby GT500, Supra sell for millions at charity auctions

by
Long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent is ready for the long haul

Long-term 2019 Subaru Ascent is ready for the long haul

4:06
2019 Subaru Ascent joins Roadshow's long-term test fleet

2019 Subaru Ascent joins Roadshow's long-term test fleet

by