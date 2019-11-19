Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is the brand's newest plug-in hybrid

Lincoln

Another plug-in-hybrid crossover is coming to Lincoln lineup. This venerable brand just revealed the new Corsair Grand Touring on Tuesday, a compact luxury utility with an efficient electrified powertrain. It's set to join the similarly equipped, though larger Aviator Grand Touring model when it goes in sale next summer.

This amped-up Corsair will be motivated by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine running on the fuel-saving Atkinson cycle. It's matched to a two-motor continuously variable automatic transmission. Electric all-wheel drive is also included. A permanent-magnet motor spinning a single-speed gearbox runs this vehicle's rear wheels as dictated by conditions. The implementation of this technology is a first for the Lincoln brand.

An official figure is not available right now, but the Corsair Grand Touring's powertrain is estimated to deliver 266 horsepower, which should put it right between the base and up-level engines. For reference, this vehicle's entry-level, 2.0-liter turbo-four delivers 250 horsepower, its alpha-dog 2.3-liter engine is rated at 295 ponies.

Storing and releasing electrons is a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. This pack is about the size of a card table and mounted underneath the passenger compartment. When fully charged, it's estimated to offer an electric-only driving range of 25 miles.

Speaking of juice, the Corsair Grand Touring will support both Level 1 and Level 2 charging. When hooked to a 110-volt household outlet it will take around 10 or 11 hours to fully replenish the battery. Connect this stylish crossover to a 240-volt socket and that time can drop to just 3 hours.

Setting Grand Touring models apart from standard Corsairs is a range of things. They have a different grille design and should roll on unique 20-inch wheels. Beyond that, their Lincoln star emblems are dressed up with a special shade of blue.

Allowing customers to tailor this vehicle's performance to their desires, seven different drive modes are offered. This includes the usual suspects, Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions, but electrified Corsairs gain two others, Preserve EV and Pure EV. The former holds back electrical energy or allows the engine to charge the battery up to 75% while driving, the latter operates the vehicle solely on electrons as much as possible.

Aside from a few differences, Grand Tourings share many of the same great features found in regular Corsairs. Lincoln's Phone As A Key technology is offered, as is a sliding second-row seat, large cargo area and active noise cancellation. The brand's signature Perfect Position front seats are also available. They offer massage functionality and adjust in 24 different ways.

Lincoln Co-Pilot360, the brand's suite of advanced driver aids is standard. This includes goodies like blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams and more. Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus is optional. It throws adaptive cruise Control with traffic jam assist, reverse braking assist and other features into the mix. A head-up display is also on the menu.

This new Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring will be built in Louisville, Kentucky alongside the standard Corsair as well as its corporate sibling, the Ford Escape. The plug-in hybrid should start arriving at Lincoln stores next summer, so be on the lookout if you want to park an efficient and well-trimmed luxury crossover in your garage.