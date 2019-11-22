2020 Ford Escape offers something for everyone

Now that the Focus is but a glimmer of nostalgia in the automaker's eye, there's space to bring the Escape a little closer to earth and better embody the original idea of what a crossover was supposed to be.
The cargo area's net capacity is adjustable because the Escape packs a clever trick -- sliding and reclining rear seats, which not only boosts comfort for rear-seat passengers, but it can ever so slightly expand trunk space in a pinch, too.
As comfortably equipped as the Escape is, it has a tall mountain to climb, because it's pitted against other sales champs like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4, all of which bring their own benefits (and drawbacks) to the table.