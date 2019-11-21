Tesla Cybertruck: How to watch Elon Musk's electric truck livestream debut

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Set a reminder, an alarm or write a message on a sticky note; Elon Musk will reveal the Tesla Cybertruck this evening.

We will bring you the livestream of the event taking place at 8 p.m. PT this evening. Tesla is expected to provide a livestream feed on its website and YouTube channel. As soon as that's ready and running, we'll bring it straight to you.

Despite Musk's outgoing character on social media, details surrounding the Tesla pickup truck have been pretty few and far between. The CEO has said it will handle like a sports car, but will out-haul some of the legacy pickups that have been doing this for decades. We know one thing for sure: it will be all electric. This is Tesla, after all.

Some rumors have also pointed to a pretty wild design for the Cybertruck. Heck, the name itself seems to hint at something fairly futuristic. We don't really expect a simple Model S face on a pickup body, but anything's possible.

We do know Musk has been eager to build a pickup truck for years now. The idea first became public in 2017, and the Tesla boss estimated we'd see the electric pickup in 2019. He's right on the money, but we don't know if this will be a concept or something ready for production in the near future. Even if it is intended for production, I wouldn't expect production units right away.

Following the reveal, we may see the company open reservations, much like it did following the new Roadster's surprise debut. Whatever happens, watch it all unfold right here.