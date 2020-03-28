Land Rover Defender, automakers help fight COVID-19 and more: Roadshow's week in review

The news cycle continues to be dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and as we've reported this week, the automotive industry is doing its fair share to help out in multiple ways. Despite many major plant shutdowns, manufacturers and their lenders are offering financial assistance or relief. Some automakers are even procuring or producing personal protective equipment for medical professionals or partnering with other companies to replenish the desperately needed supply of ventilators.
It wasn't all coronavirus news, however. Our editors got their hands on some superhot vehicles like the 2020 Land Rover Defender and the Audi S6.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from March 22 to 28.
Top reviews
2020 Land Rover Defender
Reviews Editor Emme Hall went on the trip of a lifetime to test out one of the most hotly awaited SUVs set to hit the market. The 2020 Land Rover Defender was put through its paces in Africa and looks to be a top performer for off-road enthusiasts.
Click here to read our 2020 Land Rover Defender first drive.
2020 Audi S6
Managing Editor Steven Ewing doesn't find much fault with Audi's new S6 sedan. It's hotter than an A6, but not as sharp or powerful as the RS6 Avant, and that puts it in sort of a sweet spot in the lineup. This is a car we could totally drive everyday.
Click here to read our 2020 Audi S6 review.
2020 Subaru Outback
Now that we've had a chance to sample the new Subaru Outback, we decided to welcome this lovable wagon into the Roadshow long-term fleet. We'll have this Onyx Edition XT model for the next 12 months, so come meet our latest long-termer in this week's intro story.
Click here to read our 2020 Subaru Outback long-term introduction.
Top news
- General Motors is tooling factories to make surgical masks and ventilators: President Donald Trump accused GM on Friday of wasting time and the manufacturer quickly replied that it has worked around the clock to get equipment to those in need.
- Coronavirus has shut down nearly all auto manufacturing in the US: Many automakers' facilities remained at low volume, idle or completely shut down this week, citing health concerns and supply chain disruptions.
- You'll have even longer to put off getting your Real ID: The Department of Homeland Security recognized the challenges the pandemic may cause for people needing to head to their local DMV and pushed the deadline forward a year.
- Musk says Tesla is trying to get ventilators to the US' COVID-19 epicenter, New York City: "Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said over Twitter.
- Ford recalled more than 300,000 vehicles: Through three separate recalls covering a variety of models, the automaker will remedy door latch, wiring harness and braking problems that could arise in these cars.
- Aston Martin released a twin-turbo V6: The TM01 is the first designed-in-house engine to come from the British automaker in more than 50 years.
Top videos
We put the Land Rover Defender through its paces
You've read Emme Hall's take on the new Land Rover Defender, but our Carfection team also had a chance to sample the new SUV in Africa. Come along with Henry Catchpole as he discusses the ins and outs of this very important new sport-ute.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 review
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin talks in depth about Mercedes-Benz's refresh for the GLC. The GLC300 sees improvements in style, performance and gets an infotainment system upgrade. Antuan further explains how he thinks the GLC's design will hold up in the video above.
Electric trucks are coming
Our editor-at-large, Brian Cooley, talks about what he thinks will make all of the upcoming electric pickups extremely popular, including that instant torque delivery EV fans have come to know and love.
