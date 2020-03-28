Land Rover Defender, automakers help fight COVID-19 and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Land Rover

The news cycle continues to be dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and as we've reported this week, the automotive industry is doing its fair share to help out in multiple ways. Despite many major plant shutdowns, manufacturers and their lenders are offering financial assistance or relief. Some automakers are even procuring or producing personal protective equipment for medical professionals or partnering with other companies to replenish the desperately needed supply of ventilators.

It wasn't all coronavirus news, however. Our editors got their hands on some superhot vehicles like the 2020 Land Rover Defender and the Audi S6.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from March 22 to 28.

Top reviews

2020 Land Rover Defender

Reviews Editor Emme Hall went on the trip of a lifetime to test out one of the most hotly awaited SUVs set to hit the market. The 2020 Land Rover Defender was put through its paces in Africa and looks to be a top performer for off-road enthusiasts.

Click here to read our 2020 Land Rover Defender first drive.

2020 Audi S6

Managing Editor Steven Ewing doesn't find much fault with Audi's new S6 sedan. It's hotter than an A6, but not as sharp or powerful as the RS6 Avant, and that puts it in sort of a sweet spot in the lineup. This is a car we could totally drive everyday.

Click here to read our 2020 Audi S6 review.

2020 Subaru Outback

Now that we've had a chance to sample the new Subaru Outback, we decided to welcome this lovable wagon into the Roadshow long-term fleet. We'll have this Onyx Edition XT model for the next 12 months, so come meet our latest long-termer in this week's intro story.

Click here to read our 2020 Subaru Outback long-term introduction.

Top news

Top videos

We put the Land Rover Defender through its paces

You've read Emme Hall's take on the new Land Rover Defender, but our Carfection team also had a chance to sample the new SUV in Africa. Come along with Henry Catchpole as he discusses the ins and outs of this very important new sport-ute.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 review



Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin talks in depth about Mercedes-Benz's refresh for the GLC. The GLC300 sees improvements in style, performance and gets an infotainment system upgrade. Antuan further explains how he thinks the GLC's design will hold up in the video above.

Electric trucks are coming

Our editor-at-large, Brian Cooley, talks about what he thinks will make all of the upcoming electric pickups extremely popular, including that instant torque delivery EV fans have come to know and love.