2020 Audi S6 is equal parts comfy, techy and sporty

Say hello to the 2020 Audi S6.
The S6 slots between the base A6 and insane RS6 Avant.
It's a wonderfully balanced sport sedan, and one I'd love to drive every day.
It's not as functional as the S7 Sportback, but it's just as attractive and costs $10,000 less.
Power comes from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6.
With 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, the S6 really scoots.
Audi says this all-wheel-drive sedan can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
Lots of infotainment tech comes standard, but unfortunately, most driver-assistance systems are optional.
The S6 starts in the mid-$70,000 range.
