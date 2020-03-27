Elon Musk says Tesla's New York factory is making ventilators 'as soon as humanly possible'

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Days after offering 1,255 free ventilators to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the company's New York factory will restart to make more. In the meantime, it's helping medical device companies get their life-saving devices to the state's hospitals.

"Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk was replying to a follower who tweeted a video of Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak telling CNBC that Tesla is making one of the medical device company's ventilators at its Fremont, California, factory.

Later Thursday, Musk told another follower that his company would start delivering Resmed, Philips and Medtronic ventilators to New York hospitals that evening.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread worldwide in the months since. As of Friday morning, it had infected more than 549,000 people and caused more than 24,000 deaths globally.

Ventilators are vital in treating the illness, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the city -- which is the US epicenter of the virus -- got 400 of them from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but needs 30,000.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for further comment.