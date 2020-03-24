COVID-19 shut down 95% of all US auto production

Enlarge Image Ford

Since March 16, Roadshow as rounded up every automaker that announced a production suspension in the US and Europe as the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, spreads globally. The initial figure was four automakers on the initial date of publication. Today, it's up to 25 companies.

Sobering statistics put into perspective just how vast the work stoppage is across the US. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation released figures relevant as of March 23 that show 95% of all US auto production is now offline. That includes Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, along with other foreign automakers with operations in here such as Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Needless to say, this sends reverberations through the entire supply chain. Without cars rolling off assembly lines, there's simply no need for more nuts, bolts and other widgets.

The alliance also looked at how production shutdowns shook out for figures across the entire North American continent. With plant operations on hiatus in the US, Canada and Mexico, 87% of all North American production is now offline. That, readers, is an immense percentage. By the alliance's count, there are just two plants in the US still operating, though it's unclear which they are. Across all of North America, only nine plants remain online.

Unfortunately, it seems like they won't be up and running as quickly as automakers want, either. Ford on Tuesday said it no longer plans to restart production on March 30 as it once imagined possible. Meanwhile, Toyota is actually supposed to fire up its production lines on Wednesday again. Every automaker promised the shutdowns will lead to thorough disinfecting measures and deep cleans, but first and foremost, it wants its workers healthy.

To help suppliers, dealers and other business impacted, the alliance called on the US government to implement a few measures. It asked the government to delay quarterly federal tax payments and provide tax credits to companies with more than 500 employees that offer paid sick leave to ensure they remain employed. The biggest ask of all? A delay in implementing new measures found in the NAFTA-replacing USMCA trade agreement.