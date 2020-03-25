Ford Fiesta, Fusion, Lincoln MKZ and more part of new 326,000-car recall

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford announced a trio of new recalls on Wednesday, covering more than 326,000 vehicles across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The largest of the three safety campaigns affects the 2014-15 Ford Fiesta, 2014-16 Ford Fusion and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ. "The latch pawl spring-tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high ambient temperatures," Ford said in its statement. This can lead to a condition where the doors will not close, or even possibly open while driving. Yikes.

This recall covers 248,912 vehicles in the US, 19,431 in Mexico and 4 in Canada. To fix this problem, dealers will remove and replace the side door latches.

The next campaign concerns an oft-forgotten Ford vehicle: the E-Series. In this case, Ford is recalling the stripped chassis and cutaway versions of the 2021 E-Series (yes, there's a 2021 model), because these vehicles "may have frame-mounted wire harnesses that could, over time, chafe on the frame and damage the wire harness and the circuits within it," Ford said. This can apparently affect the fuel, towing and antilock braking systems.

Only 2,871 E-Series models are affected in the US, while an additional 760 are found in Canada. Ford says it isn't aware of any injuries or accidents associated with this problem.

Finally, a third safety notice only pertains to our friends to the north. Ford is recalling 54,292 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans in Canada, all of which are from the 2006-10 model years. "A normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open," Ford said, which can lead to longer brake pedal travel and possibly a crash. In fact, Ford confirms it is aware of one accident associated with this problem.

As with all safety recalls, the repair work will be performed at a Ford dealer free of charge. If you want to check to see if your vehicle is affected, follow Roadshow's handy-dandy step-by-step guide.