Meet Roadshow's 2020 Subaru Outback long-term tester

  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT

The Subaru Outback is a highly functional station wagon with standard all-wheel drive. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 72

XT models feature a powerful, turbocharged engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 72

This engine is rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 72

There's no shortage of space inside this Subaru.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 72

The Outback's interior is mostly pleasant, with cushy seats and simple controls. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 72

This instrument cluster is all business. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 72

The Outback looks lower and longer than many of today's utility vehicles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 72

Despite being a station wagon, this Subaru is still quite rugged looking.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 72

This gear selector controls the standard continuously variable transmission. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 72

To see more photos of the 2020 Subaru Outback, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
60
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
61
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
62
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
63
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
64
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
65
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
66
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
67
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
68
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
69
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
70
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
71
of 72
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
72
of 72
Now Reading

Meet Roadshow's 2020 Subaru Outback long-term tester

Up Next

The 2020 Subaru Forester is pragmatic if not passionate
The ultimate gearhead car show and event guide for 2020

The ultimate gearhead car show and event guide for 2020

by
Indy 500 postponed due to coronavirus

Indy 500 postponed due to coronavirus

by
2021 BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid dials up performance, doubles down on efficiency

2021 BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid dials up performance, doubles down on efficiency

by
Real ID license deadline pushed to 2021 amid coronavirus outbreak

Real ID license deadline pushed to 2021 amid coronavirus outbreak

by
Gig workers say sick pay for coronavirus is hard to come by

Gig workers say sick pay for coronavirus is hard to come by

by