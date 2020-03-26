Meet Roadshow's 2020 Subaru Outback long-term tester

The Subaru Outback is a highly functional station wagon with standard all-wheel drive.
XT models feature a powerful, turbocharged engine.
This engine is rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.
There's no shortage of space inside this Subaru.
The Outback's interior is mostly pleasant, with cushy seats and simple controls.
This instrument cluster is all business.
The Outback looks lower and longer than many of today's utility vehicles.
Despite being a station wagon, this Subaru is still quite rugged looking.
This gear selector controls the standard continuously variable transmission.
