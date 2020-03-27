Come along on a road trip with Bentley's newest models

Who's up for an 835-mile road trip through the UK?
We'll have a stop in Edinburgh.
We'll take over a runway at a small airport, too.
You can see how quickly the Bentley Continental GT accelerates. (Spoiler alert: It's very quick.)
You can explore charming Scottish residences, with Bentleys parked out front.
Or heck, stay at Leeds Castle.
Bentley's specially prepped Ice Race Continental GT will lead the way.
But you'll also have the Continental GT Coupe, Convertible, Flying Spur and Bentayga Speed to choose from.
Not a dud among 'em.
Keep scrolling for more photos from our road trip with Bentley through the UK.