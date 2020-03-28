2020 Royal Enfield INT650 first ride: You don't have to pay a lot to look good

  • 2020-royal-enfield-int650-001
Royal Enfield has only been around in the US in its current form since 2015.

In that time, it's struggled a bit to carve out market share because Americans don't historically love small-displacement bikes.

In order to make a dent in the already-strong heritage-inspired standard bike segment, Enfield doubled its cylinder count.

The INT650 is a 648-cc parallel-twin motorcycle making 44 horsepower in a very period-looking package.

The INT650's party piece though, is its pricetag -- just $5,700 -- which places it well below the asking price of Triumph's Bonneville, for example.

Despite its low asking price, the INT650 feels like a quality item.

If it looks metal, it probably is and that includes the nicely painted tank.

Some of the decals, like the ones on the side covers, are a little less cool, but if you buy it you can change it.

The INT650 offers very few visual cues to the fact that it's a current model year motorcycle, and that's one of the things I like best about it.

The suspension -- don't let the gold reservoirs fool you -- is the weak point of the bike. It's just too soft.

