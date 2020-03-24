2020 Land Rover Defender brings heritage into the future

The new Defender is finally here, y'all!
While two diesel options will be available overseas, the States will get a 2.0-liter turbo I4 or a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid I6.
Even with its unibody construction and air suspension, the Defender is incredibly capable off-road.
The Defender 110's maximum approach angle is 38 degrees, breakover is 28 degrees and departure is 40 degrees -- all of these numbers are very, very good.
Yes, you can get 18-inch steel wheels.
The 32-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires can maintain grip on on steep downhills.
There are drive modes for Auto, Sand, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl and Comfort.
The Defender has an astounding payload capacity of nearly 2,000 pounds, and can tow over 8,000 pounds.
It can even be had with a 10,000-pound winch for those times when you find yourself mired in the muck.
The 2020 Land Rover Defender starts at $50,925, including $1,025 for delivery. Keep scrolling for more photos of the newly iconic off-roader.