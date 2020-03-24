2020 Land Rover Defender brings heritage into the future

  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
The new Defender is finally here, y'all!

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
While two diesel options will be available overseas, the States will get a 2.0-liter turbo I4 or a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid I6.

Photo:Land Rover
Even with its unibody construction and air suspension, the Defender is incredibly capable off-road.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Defender 110's maximum approach angle is 38 degrees, breakover is 28 degrees and departure is 40 degrees -- all of these numbers are very, very good.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Yes, you can get 18-inch steel wheels. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The  32-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires can maintain grip on on steep downhills.

Photo:Land Rover
There are drive modes for Auto, Sand, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl and Comfort.

Photo:Land Rover
The Defender has an astounding payload capacity of nearly 2,000 pounds, and can tow over 8,000 pounds.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
It can even be had with a 10,000-pound winch for those times when you find yourself mired in the muck.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The 2020 Land Rover Defender starts at $50,925, including $1,025 for delivery. Keep scrolling for more photos of the newly iconic off-roader.

Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Land Rover
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
