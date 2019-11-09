Ford Bronco revealed, SEMA madness and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow faithful. We're another week closer to checking November off the 2019 checklist, but with all the news and reviews to hit the internet this week, it feels like it's been a lot longer. From hot hybrids to SEMA showcars, it has definitely been a week.
Here's a recap of all the big hits from Nov. 3-9.
Top reviews
2020 Polestar 1
The long-awaited Polestar 1 finally hits American soil. Following our test of a prototype earlier this year, we finally take the Volvo spinoff brand's performance plug-in for a spin around the San Francisco Bay Area. Spoiler alert: It doesn't disappoint.
Click here to read our 2020 Polestar 1 second drive.
2020 Honda Civic Si
A turbocharged engine with 200 horsepower, a six-speed manual transmission, adaptive suspension tech and a smattering of safety tech. That's the new Honda Civic Si, and it only costs $25,000.
Click here to read our 2020 Honda Civic Si first drive.
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Audi's killer supercar gets a mild update for 2020. But the best part of the new R8 isn't what's changed, it's what hasn't.
Click here to read our 2020 Audi R8 Spyder first drive.
Top news
- Bronco meets Baja: Ford gave us an early look at the new Bronco SUV by way of a Baja 1000 race truck.
- The 2010s, disrupted: We take a look at the biggest mobility disruptors from the past decade.
- Supras on Supras: At the 2019 SEMA Show, Toyota's new sports car takes center stage.
- Mustang goes electric: Called Lithium, take a look at this 900-horsepower electric 'Stang.
- The Cybertruck cometh: Elon Musk says Tesla's new pickup truck will debut on Nov. 21.
- A Sonata with style and substance: Hyundai's redesigned midsize sedan is priced below $25,000.
Top videos
The Bronco is going to Baja
At the 2019 SEMA Show, Ford took the wraps off the new Bronco R race truck. Emme Hall gets an up-close look direct from the Nevada desert.
Fast wagon, hybrid style
Volvo's new Polestar Engineered cars are slowly starting to roll out, and the most interesting is this V60 wagon. Let reviews editor Andrew Krok show you why.
The best of SEMA 2019
Big wings, bad wheels, crazy one-offs and more. That's a recap of the 2019 SEMA Show; let reviews editor Emme Hall walk you through some of her favorite debuts.
Discuss: Ford Bronco revealed, SEMA madness and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.