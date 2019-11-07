2020 Hyundai Sonata offers swanky style for less than $25,000

Enlarge Image David Dewhurst/Hyundai

There's a pretty simple mantra that surrounds the 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Sedans are declining in popularity, so it's best to turn the body style into a design statement. That, in our collective Roadshow opinion, is something Hyundai accomplished with the new Sonata.

But there's better news, because those good looks come with an easy-to-swallow starting price of $24,330, including the mandatory $930 destination charge. Hyundai revealed official pricing for its new midsize sedan on Thursday, and while the cost is $750 more than a base 2019 Sonata, the new version gets a lot more standard equipment. Effectively, there's a lot of value baked in.

Base Sonatas receive the HyundaiSense suite of active safety features, which includes automatic emergency braking. An 8-inch screen replaces a smaller 7-inch unit for infotainment purposes (with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The standard powertrain, a 2.5-liter inline-four engine, makes more power, and coupled with a standard eight-speed automatic, it returns even better fuel economy. There's 191 horsepower on tap and the svelte sedan returns an estimated 32 miles per gallon combined, up from 29 mpg.

Climbing into the SEL trim reveals greater value with its identical $750 price increase. Things like 17-inch alloy wheels, proximity key entry, a power driver's seat and heated front seats are all standard atop the base model's gear. SiriusXM radio, Hyundai's Blue Link connectivity system and blind-spot monitors are also standard. The cost is $26,430, even with the extra active safety features.

However, the SEL trim is where buyers can start to add some of the wow-factor features Hyundai has shown off in the past. An SEL Convenience Package outfits the sedan with very cool 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless phone charging and Hyundai's new Digital Key feature among other things, for an added $1,200. For those who opt for the package, they also unlock a Premium Package option that'll add a Bose 12-speaker audio system, leather seats and a heated steering wheel for another $1,850.

With both packages, the 2020 Sonata SEL sits just shy of $30,000, at $29,480. Further add-ons include a panoramic sunroof ($1,000) and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation ($950). Do note, to outfit the bigger screen, you'll need to pony up for the Convenience and Premium packages and the panoramic sunroof. With everything loaded in, the 2020 Sonata SEL is a $31,430 car.

Stepping up to the SEL Plus trim provides the entry point to the Sonata's optional 1.6-liter turbo-four engine with 195 pound-feet of torque. Horsepower actually drops to 180 hp, however, but since the added torque is available so low in the power band (1,500 rpm), it should actually improve drivability. Prices for the trim start at $28,380, and all the goods in regular SEL's optional Convenience package are standard here.

At the top end is the Sonata Limited with its $34,230 total price. Here's where you'll find things like a standard Digital Key, color head-up display and remote parking assist. Think of the latter as a stripped-down Tesla Smart Summon feature. The Sonata can back out of parking spots remotely with the driver close by, if it's a tight squeeze.

Production of the new car is underway and the rakish sedan will ship out to dealers soon.