2020 Honda Civic Si: Frugal fun

  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si
  • 2020 Honda Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si gets a small update for 2020.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
1
of 32

Matte-finish wheels and LED headlights are the most obvious exterior changes.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
2
of 32

As before, the Civic Si is available as a coupe or sedan.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
3
of 32

The LED headlights make the front end look a lot nicer.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
4
of 32

No matter the body style, the Civic Si starts at $25,000, or $25,200 if you want summer tires.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 32

Power comes from a 1.5-liter, turbocharged I4 engine.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
6
of 32

The Civic Si puts out 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
7
of 32

The only transmission available is a six-speed manual. Hooray!

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
8
of 32

The 2020 Honda Civic Si is on sale now.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
9
of 32

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Honda Civic Si.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
10
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
11
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
12
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
13
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
14
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
15
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
16
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
17
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
18
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
19
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
20
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
21
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
22
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
23
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
24
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
25
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
26
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
27
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
28
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
29
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
30
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
31
of 32
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
32
of 32
Now Reading

2020 Honda Civic Si: Frugal fun

Up Next

2020 Honda CR-V sports a new look and new tech

Latest Stories

Tesla's offering a new, more affordable version of Roadster Gen 2

Tesla's offering a new, more affordable version of Roadster Gen 2

by
2020 Nissan GTR Nismo: Is gonna cost you $212,435, is it worth it?

2020 Nissan GTR Nismo: Is gonna cost you $212,435, is it worth it?

5:17
New York devalues Tesla's Buffalo Gigafactory 2 by nearly $1 billion

New York devalues Tesla's Buffalo Gigafactory 2 by nearly $1 billion

by
Lego's 3,300-piece Tim Burton Batman Batmobile would impress Bruce Wayne

Lego's 3,300-piece Tim Burton Batman Batmobile would impress Bruce Wayne

by
General Motors Lordstown plant officially sold to electric truck startup

General Motors Lordstown plant officially sold to electric truck startup

by