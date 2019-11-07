2020 Honda Civic Si: Frugal fun

The Honda Civic Si gets a small update for 2020.
Matte-finish wheels and LED headlights are the most obvious exterior changes.
As before, the Civic Si is available as a coupe or sedan.
The LED headlights make the front end look a lot nicer.
No matter the body style, the Civic Si starts at $25,000, or $25,200 if you want summer tires.
Power comes from a 1.5-liter, turbocharged I4 engine.
The Civic Si puts out 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.
The only transmission available is a six-speed manual. Hooray!
The 2020 Honda Civic Si is on sale now.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Honda Civic Si.