2020 Audi R8 Spyder offers V10 performance with the wind in your hair

Hello, gorgeous. Meet the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder.

Photo:Audi
1
1 of 41

Both the R8 Coupe and Spyder receive a number of upgrades for the 2020 model year.

Photo:Audi
2
2 of 41

For starters, there's the new front end styling, which I don't actually find to be an improvement.

Photo:Audi
3
3 of 41

Still, there's no mistaking the R8 for anything else on the road.

Photo:Audi
4
4 of 41

Power comes from a naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 engine.

Photo:Audi
5
5 of 41

In base form, the R8 produces 562 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Audi
6
6 of 41

Opt for the Performance model and you get 602 hp and 413 lb-ft.

Photo:Audi
7
7 of 41

The R8 sends its power to the ground via Quattro all-wheel drive.

Photo:Audi
8
8 of 41

The 2020 Audi R8 models are on sale now.

Photo:Audi
9
9 of 41

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder.

Photo:Audi
10
of 41
Photo:Audi
11
of 41
Photo:Audi
12
of 41
Photo:Audi
13
of 41
Photo:Audi
14
of 41
Photo:Audi
15
of 41
Photo:Audi
16
of 41
Photo:Audi
17
of 41
Photo:Audi
18
of 41
Photo:Audi
19
of 41
Photo:Audi
20
of 41
Photo:Audi
21
of 41
Photo:Audi
22
of 41
Photo:Audi
23
of 41
Photo:Audi
24
of 41
Photo:Audi
25
of 41
Photo:Audi
26
of 41
Photo:Audi
27
of 41
Photo:Audi
28
of 41
Photo:Audi
29
of 41
Photo:Audi
30
of 41
Photo:Audi
31
of 41
Photo:Audi
32
of 41
Photo:Audi
33
of 41
Photo:Audi
34
of 41
Photo:Audi
35
of 41
Photo:Audi
36
of 41
Photo:Audi
37
of 41
Photo:Audi
38
of 41
Photo:Audi
39
of 41
Photo:Audi
40
of 41
Photo:Audi
41
of 41
