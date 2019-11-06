2020 Audi R8 Spyder offers V10 performance with the wind in your hair

Hello, gorgeous. Meet the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder.
Both the R8 Coupe and Spyder receive a number of upgrades for the 2020 model year.
For starters, there's the new front end styling, which I don't actually find to be an improvement.
Still, there's no mistaking the R8 for anything else on the road.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 engine.
In base form, the R8 produces 562 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
Opt for the Performance model and you get 602 hp and 413 lb-ft.
The R8 sends its power to the ground via Quattro all-wheel drive.
The 2020 Audi R8 models are on sale now.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder.