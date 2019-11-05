Ford Mustang Lithium is all electric and all powerful with 900-plus horsepower

Enlarge Image Ford

Electric Ford Mustang. Those are three words no one would utter 10 years ago -- heck, maybe even five years ago. Yet, here we are, readers. What you're looking at here is the Ford Mustang Lithium concept, which bowed at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

It's all electric, all the time. It's also incredibly fast with over 900 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque available, Ford boasts. The automaker worked on this one-off show car with partner Webasto, which supplied the 800-volt battery system that powers the electric motor under the hood. Its technology can deploy a full megawatt of electrical energy. That's more force than nearly any standard-issue electric car on sale today.

For all the digital-age engineering, there are still hints of the old world inside the Mustang Lithium. For instance, a six-speed manual transmission is present, which sends power to the rear wheels. It also sports beefed-up internals to handle the whopping 1,000 pound-feet of torque, while Ford Performance half shafts and a Super 8.8 Torsen differential put power to the road more effectively. From there, it's a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires' job to provide traction.

Brakes from the Shelby GT350 provide stopping force and Ford Performance's Track Handling package is also present. Ford threw everything but the kitchen sink at this electric pony car.

While the Mustang Lithium doesn't look too different from a standard Mustang sitting at dealers today, Webasto produced the hood with see-through slots, Sankuer Composite Technologies crafted the splitters and rear diffusor and there's a TurboDX portable charging cable onboard since this pony doesn't drink gas.

Like the exterior, the interior is almost identical to a production Mustang save for a vertically oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen in the center stack. Ford didn't detail what the Tesla Model S-like unit controls, but it does house the car's four driving modes: Valet, Sport, Track and Beast. The latter sounds fun, no?

Chevy may have started the electric pony car contest with its eCOPO Camaro concept at last year's SEMA show, but Ford has certainly punched back. Electrification has no boundaries, it seems. If you like what you see, Ford's interested in hearing your thoughts as it "helps gauge the level of interest" in battery-electric performance cars. If the world is going electric, the cars might as well be bonkers as hell.