Tesla's electric pickup truck, aka 'Cybertruck,' coming this month

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

It's been a long time coming, but we're finally going to see Tesla's hotly anticipated electric pickup truck.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that the Tesla electric pickup truck will make its debut on Nov. 21. That's a week before Thanksgiving -- and right during the LA Auto Show -- so Tesla fans, be thankful. Musk also called it the "Cybertruck" and said it'll bow in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

It's not clear if this "Cybertruck" will be a production vehicle or just a concept. Musk first brought up a pickup truck back in 2017 and said it would show up in no more than 24 months. For once, he was right on the money for a timeline because here we are, two years later.

Whatever we learn from the unveiling, it seems highly unlikely the truck will be ready for production any time soon. Tesla is still working on turning the Model 3 into a mass-produced electric car, after all. It also has the Model Y crossover SUV coming next year -- ahead of schedule, mind you. Where the pickup truck slots into the production queue is totally unclear at this point.

We may also see a similar event unfold where preorders open shortly after the unveiling. Musk has pulled this lever a handful of times, notably for the upcoming second-generation Roadster. After a surprise reveal, the CEO opened preorders that night and likely raised some serious cash.

In the time since this Tesla pickup was announced as part of the company's future lineup, things have certainly changed. Companies like Rivian have attracted a lot of attention with electric pickup trucks. The startup has also received investments from Amazon and even Ford. Meanwhile, legacy automakers such as General Motors and Ford confirmed they have their own battery-electric pickup trucks coming.

Traditional automakers have typically had the pickup segment locked down, so it remains to be seen if Tesla can take a stab at it. Yet, if there's anything we've learned watching Tesla over the past few years, it's to never count the company out.